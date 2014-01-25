‘Frozen’ warms back up to the top album spot next week

As the east coast thaws out from its latest Polar Vortex, the soundtrack to “Frozen” is, appropriately enough, poised to return to the top of the Billboard 200 next week, halting Bruce Springsteen”s run at No. 1 with “High Hopes” after one week. The Boss”s 11th No. 1 album will likely drop to No. 8.

It”s a bleak week for sales as no title comes close to the 100,000 mark. “Frozen” looks good for up to 90,000, according to Hits Daily Double, but then sales plummet as the No. 2 title, Beyonce”s “Beyonce,” is slated to sell no more than 50,000, the same number expected for A Great Big World”s “Is There Anybody Out There,” which will likely debut at No. 3.

Two other titles bow in the top 10: the 2014 Grammy Nominees set, at No. 4 (45,000) and Young The Giant”s latest effort, “Mind Over Matter,” at No. 6 (35,000).

Also in the top 10 next week: the latest installment of “Kidz Bop Kids” will be at No. 5 (35,000), Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” at No. 7 (35,000), Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” at No. 9 (24,000) and Katy Perry”s “Prism” at No. 10 (24,000).

The Grammys, held Sunday night, will have little effect on next week’s chart as the survey period ends Sunday at midnight. Look for most artists’ Grammy bounce to be reflected in the chart released a week from Wednesday.