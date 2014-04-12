‘Frozen’ will mark its 10th week as the No. 1 album

The soundtrack to “Frozen” will spend another week at No.1 on the Billboard 200 next week with no competitor coming within 100,000 of the Disney juggernaut.

“Frozen” will sell up to 135,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double, for its 10th non-consecutive week at No. 1. This week”s No. 2 debut, “She Looks So Perfect,” from 5 Seconds of Summer will likely stay there with sales of 30,000.

Next will come the first of four debuts in the top 10: Black Label Society”s “Catacombs of the Black Vatican” at No. 3 (27,000), SoMo”s self-titled set at No. 5 (26,000), MercyMe”s “Welcome To The New” at No. 6 (26,000) and Martina McBride”s album of soul classics, “Everlasting,” at No. 7 (22,000).

Holdovers in the Top 10 include Pharrell Williams” “G I R L” at No. 4 (26,000), rising five spots, and Johnny Cash”s “Out Among the Stars,” which holds at No. 8 (20,000). “Now 49” and Shakira”s self-titled set are too close to call for the No. 9 spot, with both slated to sell up to 19,000 copies.