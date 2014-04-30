Full series premiere for Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful’ available online

(CBR) Can”t wait to see Josh Hartnett and Eva Green in all their gory, gothic glory on “Penny Dreadful”, the new Showtime horror series? You”re in luck: Assuming you have nothing better to do today, you can watch the series premiere right now.

Showtime has released the first full episode of “Penny Dreadful” online, weeks ahead of its scheduled televised debut. “Penny Dreadful” doesn”t arrive on the small screen until May 11, but you can already tune into the premiere below.

“Penny Dreadful” stars Hartnett, Green, Timothy Dalton, Reeve Carney, Rory Kinnear, Helen McCrory and more, all of them involved in a mishmash of murder and mayhem. If you get the chance to watch the premiere, come back here and let us know what you think in the comments below.