Full series premiere for Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful’ available online

(CBR) Can”t wait to see Josh Hartnett and Eva Green in all their gory, gothic glory on “Penny Dreadful”, the new Showtime horror series? You”re in luck: Assuming you have nothing better to do today, you can watch the series premiere right now.
Showtime has released the first full episode of “Penny Dreadful” online, weeks ahead of its scheduled televised debut. “Penny Dreadful” doesn”t arrive on the small screen until May 11, but you can already tune into the premiere below.
“Penny Dreadful” stars Hartnett, Green, Timothy Dalton, Reeve Carney, Rory Kinnear, Helen McCrory and more, all of them involved in a mishmash of murder and mayhem. If you get the chance to watch the premiere, come back here and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Some of literature”s most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. PENNY DREADFUL is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Sooooo good. I cannot wait for the next episode!
I’m really surprised that anyone thought this was good. It was visually interesting and moody, but everything else was thin as a retreaded tire. I actually laughed at things that I don’t think I was supposed to find funny. The actors are all good at their jobs, but I felt embarrassed for them.
The production values are very, very good but WOW is there a disparity between them and the actual content. The script and the characters are just shockingly generic. Agree in that the actors are not at fault here.