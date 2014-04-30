Future and Iggy Azalea heat up albums chart, but can’t melt ‘Frozen’

The soundtrack to Disney's “Frozen” holds on to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a 12th week, despite competition from new albums by Future and Iggy Azalea.

“Frozen” sold 115,000 copies (-56%) this week, according to Nielsen SoundScan. Last week, the soundtrack had its biggest sales ever with 259,000. Its sales now total 2.5 million with 2.1 earned in 2014, making it the highest-grossing album of the year.

Future”s sophomore album, “Honest,” enters at No. 2 with 53,000, giving the rapper his best sales week and highest-charting album to date. His 2012 debut, “Pluto,” peaked at No. 8 with 41,000.

Just 1,000 copies shy of Future is Iggy Azalea”s debut album, “The New Classic,” at No. 3 with 52,000. The new album is fueled by the single “Fancy,” which is currently No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pharrell William's “G I R L” rises from No. 7 to No. 4 with 21,000 (-36%), and August Alsina's “Testimony” drops from No. 2 to No. 5 with 20,000 (-71%).

Neon Trees” “Pop Psychology” arrives at No. 6 with 19,000. It's the rock band”s first top 10 album, following 2012's “Picture Show,” which started at No. 17.

Luke Bryan's “Crash My Party” slips from No. 6 to No. 7 with 19,000 (-42%), while the cast of ABC”s “Nashville” nabs No. 8 with “Nashville: On the Record” (18,000). It”s the first “Nashville” soundtrack album to chart in the top 10.

Lorde's “Pure Heroine” slides from No. 8 to No. 9 with 16,000 (-38%). Rounding out the top 10 is Bethel Music's “You Make Me Brave: Live at the Civic” with 14,000 in its first week. Bethel Music is a Christian group out of the Bethel Church in Redding, California.

Sales are down 19% this week compared to the previous week and down 17% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 16% compared with the previous year.