FX cancels ‘BrandX with Russell Brand’

FX has canceled its latenight talk show “BrandX with Russell Brand,” though the cable channel intends to stay in business with the comedian by making a “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style comedy about his life.
FX CEO John Landgraf explained at a press conference to discuss various business across the FX networks that “BrandX” wouldn’t be continuing. He said that in looking to populate both FX and new spin-off channel FXX, his executive team preferred to go with “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” which will air nightly on FXX starting in the fall.
“Kamau and (producer) Chris (Rock) were more ready to convert to a daily show in terms of their production process,” he explained. “We saw more potential and more upside in the audience response… So essentially we’re moving forward with that and not with ‘BrandX,’ but we’re going to move forward with Russell on something else.”
The plan is for Brand to stay in the FX fold with “a live action show that is loosely about his life, in the same way ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is loosely about Larry David’s life,” but there’s no writer attached yet.
In total, FX aired 26 episodes of “BrandX” over three different production cycles.
Could someone be kind enough to explain the show to me? I clicked through it, and whenever I landed on it, Brand was interviewing porn stars or porn producers. He talked to Larry Flynt. I gather adult entertainment was a theme of the show–as legalizing pot is a concern for Bill Maher on his show–with Brand stating how much he liked it, but also in that Flynt interview, talking about it’s addictive qualities. But what else did he do and why did he have the show in the first place? What was its reason for being?
Always playing the wacky, silly Englishmen in his movies, I heard that he’s much more smarter and thoughtful than that exaggerated character, that he’s a keen writer and observer, that he gave a wonderful eulogy on Amanda Winehouse. So I was intrigued by him, outside of his very funny persona, and wanted to watch the show, but never got around to it.
He didn’t just talk about porn. There were often porn stars in the audience, and he would wind up talking to them for a few minutes, but he rarely had porn stars as actual guests.
Mostly he would do monologues where he would talk in-depth about crazy news stories and give his opinions about them. Then he would bring out guests and interview them, and they would often discuss controversial subjects. Sometimes he would, for example, bring out a hardcore racist and have someone like Henry Rollins come out and debate them. The show was mostly about finding humor in controversial topics and trying to come to some basic understanding of the insane world around us, through Brand’s “wacky” perspective of course. It was actually quite intelligent and thoughtful, assuming that one is open-minded enough to deal with reality of course.
I’m pretty sick of Brand. Despite having only seen him in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”
No one’s forcing you to watch him.
Shame. I genuinely enjoyed watching Mr. Brand every week. I enjoy his intelligence and his views on life and living. You could tell from the beginning, though, that it was hard to confine him to ‘talk-show’ type format.
On the other hand, I don’t find W. Kamau Bell amusing at all. I can’t understand expanding his to a daily show. With Brand getting another show, though, I won’t complain. :D
I watched the first ten minutes of the first episode and had to turn it off: it was easily the most painful thing I watched on tv. I heard that he settled in later on but every little snippet I caught simply frustrated me more with his character and approach to humor. I’m happy to see it gone and glad Totally Biased is expanding.