FX orders a third ‘American Horror Story’ miniseries

FX has ordered up another helping of “American Horror Story,” which definitely isn’t a TV series, forcing the network to come up with all sorts of different names for a straight-forward renewal.

Specifically, FX is now saying that it’s ordering “the next book” of “American Horror Story,” describing it as “13 hours of a new miniseries.”

The next installment of “American Horror Story” will follow the show’s standard model of summer production and a fall 2013 premiere, with creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk remaining in the fold.

“With ‘American Horror Story: Asylum,’ Ryan and Brad have raised the bar in every way from ‘Murder House,’ the first ‘American Horror Story’ miniseries,” blurbs FX President and General Manager John Landgraf. “And their original idea-the notion of doing an anthological series of miniseries with a repertory cast-has proven groundbreaking, wildly successful and will prove to be trendsetting. We can”t wait to see what deviously brilliant ideas they come up with for their third miniseries.”

Did you know that the first “American Horror Story” miniseries was called “Murder House”?

The plan, once again, is for the third book of “American Horror Story” to have a new name and setting and storyline, but some returning actors. FX specifically references Jessica Lange, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for the first book, also teasing that Lange will be stepping up into the Lead Actress category for this year’s big award shows.

“The ‘American Horror Story’ anthology is a labor of love for all of us and we could not be prouder of the work our brilliant company of actors and everyone on the production team is doing this year,” states Murphy.

“American Horror Story: Asylum” is averaging 5.23 million viewers on a Live+7 basis, including 3.88 million viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, up 19 percent. FX notes that the show has a median age of 33 and one of TV’s highest audience compositions in that 18-49 demo.