FX orders George Lopez sitcom ‘Saint George’

Senior Television Writer
04.18.13

The “Anger Management” experiment has worked out well enough for FX that the channel is going to try the same deal with George Lopez.

Lopez’s new sitcom, “Saint George,” will be distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury under the same 10/90 deal that FX has for “Anger Management,” and that TBS has for its Tyler Perry sitcoms: 10 episodes are being ordered upfront, and if the initial run hits a certain ratings level, an order is automatically triggered for 90 more, to be produced on an accelerated schedule.

“Saint George” will be Lopez’s first regular sitcom job since ABC canceled his eponymous series. In between, he hosted a TBS talk show, “Lopez Tonight.” The series will be co-created by Lopez, sitcom veteran Matt Williams and Williams’ producing partner David McFadzean. Lopez will play “a man who struggles to balance his demanding ex-wife, his 11-year-old son, his overbearing mother who just moved in, and his uncle, as well as his new role as a philanthropist ‘giving back’ by teaching history once a week at a night school.”

The plan is for “Saint George,” like “Anger Management” to air its original episodes on FX, but expect reruns of both to be part of the lineup for the upcoming FXX spin-off channel.

Around The Web

TAGSGEORGE LOPEZSaint George

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP