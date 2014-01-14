FX orders Zach Galifianakis pilot co-written by Louis C.K.

As the first entry under his recently announced overall deal with FX Productions, Louis C.K. is set to co-write a comedy pilot starring Zach Galifianakis.

The currently untitled and plot-secretive pilot was created by Galifianakis, who co-wrote with Louis C.K. and will star.

Louis C.K. will executive produce through his Pig Newton production, along with Blair Breard and Dave Becky. Galifianakis will also executive produce, as will Andrea Pett-Joseph and Marc Gurvitz.

While Galifianakis is probably best known for movies like the “Hangover” series, he’s remained steadily busy on TV with a regular role on HBO’s “Bored to Death” and guest appearances on things like “Kroll Show” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!”

Oh and “Louie” is coming back to FX in May. Never forget.