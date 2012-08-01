FX’s ‘American Horror Story’ adds ‘Asylum’ for its second miniseries title

#American Horror Story
08.01.12 6 years ago
FX and Ryan Murphy have announced a new official title for the second season of the horror “miniseries” “American Horror Story.”
Set to premiere in October, the new season will be titled “American Horror Story: Asylum,” accurately reflecting the fact that it’s “American Horror Story” and it’s going to be set in an asylum.
But there’s more to it than that! 
Ryan Murphy explains…
“When we launched the show last year, we kept quiet about the closed-ended nature of the show because we didn’t want to tip off the audience that the characters were not going to survive,” blurbs co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy. “Now that it has been established that each year is a closed-ended story, the time seemed right to reveal what we’re calling the new installment.”
Murphy adds, “We picked ‘Asylum’ because it not only describes the setting — an insane asylum run by Jessica Lange’s character which was formerly a tuberculosis ward — but also signifies a place of haven for the unloved and the unwanted. This year’s theme is about sanity and tackling real life horrors.”
“American Horror Story: Asylum” began production on what FX is now careful to describe as “the new miniseries” on July 17. Set in 1964, the new “miniseries” will star Lange along with “AHS” veterans Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Zachary Quinto, plus newcomers like James Cromwell, Joseph Fiennes, Chloe Sevigny and Adam Levine.
Murphy returns as executive producer along with Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto and Tim Minear.
The first season of “American Horror Story” was ruled a miniseries by the Television Academy and capitalized on that categorization with 17 Emmy nominations, tying for most of any program this year.

