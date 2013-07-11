FX’s ‘The Bridge’ gets off to a solid ratings start

Wednesday (July 10) night’s series premiere of “The Bridge” got off to a strong ratings start for FX.
Per Fast National data, “The Bridge” averaged 3.04 million viewers, including 1.16 million viewers among adults 18-49, for its premiere 10 p.m. airing. Including an 11:31 encore telecast, the first night total for “The Bridge” was 4.12 million viewers.
The most obvious point-of-comparison would be the January premiere of “The Americans,” which drew 4.23 million viewers in its premiere and first encore telecast before dropping dramatically in subsequent airings. FX is quick to note that HUT levels — basically TV useage — are much lower in July versus January, down by 7 percent overall and 11 percent among adults 18-49.
“We could not be prouder of this amazing series which has garnered such incredible critical recognition,” blurbs John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions. “Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid have delivered a rich tapestry of intrigue and passion, and a story fraught with tension and suspense. And we”re so lucky to have Demian Bichir and Diane Kruger who so convincingly and appealingly embody their roles. We”re grateful to our partners at Shine America and can”t wait for audiences to see what happens next.”
The premiere of “The Bridge” still has eight more encore airings, including six in the next week.
The way that TV writers judge Krugers acting is very revealing.
In the name of Aspergers everything is great, no matter how wooden, empty etc.
Her acting is far below the level of Torv in Fringe S1 etc ,
but I do not recall any effort of those tv writers to explain the behaviour of the character, played brilliantly, but bashed by the tvmedia.
while Olivia had a form of aspergers thanks to the experiments as a child.
(Torv had the bad luck that her showrunners only revealed that end season 2,
meanwhile Torv herself wanted to quit tvacting thanks to tvmedia.)
And I name Olivia, as one of those involved in the Bridge called her off-putting, just as they did the original version Saga.
Also interesting how so many defend the idea that Saga/Sonya is unlikebale, because she has Aspergers,
In other words, all people with aspergers are unlikeable.
Also interesting that behaviour like this, or being an introvert etc as a woman
needs to get a label for tv writers to understand.
To quote Torv (In response to a nasty question from one of you)
“I know you find me and Olivia cold an distant etc, but if Olivia would be a man,
you would not say that ”
How many male leads behave in the exact same way, but with them it is just part of the character, accepted?
Warning to all actresses out there who are about to play an introverted character that behaves out of cliche, make sure she gets a label, and make sure it will be spelled out in advance.
Question:
If you would not have been beaten by the aspergers stick , how would you judge the acting of Kruger?
