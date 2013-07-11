FX’s ‘The Bridge’ gets off to a solid ratings start

Wednesday (July 10) night’s series premiere of “The Bridge” got off to a strong ratings start for FX.

Per Fast National data, “The Bridge” averaged 3.04 million viewers, including 1.16 million viewers among adults 18-49, for its premiere 10 p.m. airing. Including an 11:31 encore telecast, the first night total for “The Bridge” was 4.12 million viewers.

The most obvious point-of-comparison would be the January premiere of “The Americans,” which drew 4.23 million viewers in its premiere and first encore telecast before dropping dramatically in subsequent airings. FX is quick to note that HUT levels — basically TV useage — are much lower in July versus January, down by 7 percent overall and 11 percent among adults 18-49.

“We could not be prouder of this amazing series which has garnered such incredible critical recognition,” blurbs John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions. “Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid have delivered a rich tapestry of intrigue and passion, and a story fraught with tension and suspense. And we”re so lucky to have Demian Bichir and Diane Kruger who so convincingly and appealingly embody their roles. We”re grateful to our partners at Shine America and can”t wait for audiences to see what happens next.”

The premiere of “The Bridge” still has eight more encore airings, including six in the next week.