G4 cancels ‘Attack of the Show’ and ‘X-Play’

It looks like it’s game over for two of cable’s most beloved geek-friendly shows.
“Attack of the Show” and “X-Play” will soon be no more, but G4 is giving fans some time to say goodbye.
The two popular series will come to an end as part of the network’s plan to make itself over next year, according to TVGuide.
Both shows will air new episodes through December, and will wrap up production by the end of the year.
For the final episodes, “Attack of the Show” co-hosts Candace Bailey and Sara Underwood will be joined by several guest hosts, including comedians Michael Ian Black, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel and Horatio Sanz.
Likewise, “X-Play” hosts Morgan Webb and Blair Herter will also share screen time with well-known guests hosts.
“Attack,” which debuted in March 2005 and launched the career of Olivia Munn, has aired around 1,700 episodes, while “X-Play” will end up with just under 1,300 episodes. It launched in April 2003, back when G4 was known as TechTV.
Although the details of the network’s rebranding are being kept behind close doors, some are speculating that G4 may be partnering with Esquire magazine in order to make the change more palatable to upscale consumers. There will doubtlessly still be a nerd-friendly side to the network though.
It sounds like they’re trying to bump their audience from 18-24 year-old men (broke college kids) to 25-40 year-old men (employed adults with disposable income). It could work.
I miss techTV.
Mike, if you miss TechTV come over to twit.tv where Leo Laporte and Sarah Lane and Tom Merritt are now!
I guess Adam and Kevin had the right idea….jump ship before the channel became completely ridiculous. I’ll miss it :(
Drew… you had a chance to get close enough to run a stake through the heart of Olivia Munn and you blew it! I hold you personally responsible for continuing to subject the world to this talentless She-James Falco.
To be fair, she’s actually one of the few bright spots on The Newsroom.
i just hope G4 would release the old ScreenSavers episodes to leo laporte
You do realize that TechTV was a completely different, and much better television channel that was bought by G4? AOTS and XPlay both came from that channel, not G4 at all. AOTS sucked compared to what it was called on TechTV, The ScreenSavers. In fact most would agree with me that they are two completely different shows, with AOTS copying the general idea and then ruining it.
I just found out about this today and I watch the show every day, I must have missed the subtle hints. G4 has nothing good on it at all except AOTS and X-play, it’s all crap (they had ninja warrior but that’s gone too) If they really do this, their entire channel is next to go, I’ll put money on it. O and Olivia Munn was one of the best things about that show so that comment was just ignorant. . . . Candice had some big shoes to fill but she did it. Lastly their main audience is 25 to 35 , not 18-24 look it up. Know your facts before stating them.