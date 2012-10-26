G4 cancels ‘Attack of the Show’ and ‘X-Play’

It looks like it’s game over for two of cable’s most beloved geek-friendly shows.

“Attack of the Show” and “X-Play” will soon be no more, but G4 is giving fans some time to say goodbye.

The two popular series will come to an end as part of the network’s plan to make itself over next year, according to TVGuide.

Both shows will air new episodes through December, and will wrap up production by the end of the year.

For the final episodes, “Attack of the Show” co-hosts Candace Bailey and Sara Underwood will be joined by several guest hosts, including comedians Michael Ian Black, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel and Horatio Sanz.

Likewise, “X-Play” hosts Morgan Webb and Blair Herter will also share screen time with well-known guests hosts.

“Attack,” which debuted in March 2005 and launched the career of Olivia Munn, has aired around 1,700 episodes, while “X-Play” will end up with just under 1,300 episodes. It launched in April 2003, back when G4 was known as TechTV.

Although the details of the network’s rebranding are being kept behind close doors, some are speculating that G4 may be partnering with Esquire magazine in order to make the change more palatable to upscale consumers. There will doubtlessly still be a nerd-friendly side to the network though.

“‘Attack of the Show’ and ‘X-Play’ have been important for G4, and we want to acknowledge the creative people who have helped inspire and showcase the phenomenon of gamer culture,” said G4 Media general manager Adam Stotsky. “With more than 3,000 episodes aired between them, we have more than enough great material to honor these innovators and their amazing contributions as we bring both shows to a close.”