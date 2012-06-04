‘Game of Thrones’: 10 burning questions for season three

Sunday night wrapped up another 10 episode season of “Game of Thrones,” and once again we’re left with more questions than answers. That’s not a bad thing, since it feels like this show will be around for a long time, and we’re happy to enjoy the ride.
Alan Sepinwall already weighed in on the finale, and posed some of his questions about what’s to come. If you’ve read the books, you may already know (or think you know) what comes next. Those sorts of spoiler-y discussions are encouraged on the message board for book readers.
For the new fans who haven’t yet taken the plunge into George R.R. Martin’s written word, we’ve compiled 10 big questions we’ll be pondering until season three…
10. Will Brienne get Jamie Lannister to his destination in one piece?
They almost got busted in the finale, but Brienne’s no fool. She’s a badass and single-handedly took on three armed men who wanted to capture the Kingslayer for themselves.
9. What does Lord Varys have planned for Littlefinger?
Always scheming in their corners of the castle, Varys and Littlefinger seem to be headed for more direct confrontation as Varys recruits the prostitute Ros for some sort of plan to undermine his rival.
8. What’s next for the show’s de facto lead, Tyrion?
After his heroic turn in last week’s epic installment, we didn’t get much Tyrion action this week (aside from a sweet declaration of love from Shae, who didn’t balk at his newly battle-scarred face). Now that Joffrey is back on the throne, Cersei is still wielding her power and Tywin has returned, he’ll be on the outs in the kingdom but he makes it clear he loves the challenge.
7. What’s the deal with Jaqen?
Arya’s magical assassin friend pulled one of his freakiest tricks yet in the season finale: shapeshifting before her eyes. He left her with a coin in case she ever needs him again, and something tells us she will…
6. What is the King Beyond the Wall like?
We’re guaranteed to see a whole slew of new characters next season — casting alerts have already leaked out revealing who many of them will be — but the one newcomer those of us who haven’t read the books are probably most curious to meet is the person Jon Snow is soon to come face to face with: the King Beyond the Wall.
5. How is Theon Greyjoy still alive?
If there was one clear character arc emerging this season it seemed to be the rise and fall of Greyjoy, a wannabe leader woefully unequipped for the power games of Westeros. And yet he ended the season conked on the head and getting dragged out of Winterfell like a sack of potatoes. Is there really more left for him to do?
4. What happens to Sansa now?
With an assist from Cersei and Pycelle, Joffrey ditched his betrothed for the scheming Margery — much to Sansa’s delight, and ours. But Littlefinger warns her she’s not in the clear yet, Joffrey will only treat her worse if she’s not going to be his wife, and Littlefinger vows to personally get her to Winterfell. Can she trust the man who betrayed her father? (Sweet Jesus, of course not. But who can she trust?)
3. What did Stannis see in the fire?
Defeated and distraught, Stannis took out his anger on Melisandre — nearly choking her to death. But she insists his day of glory will come, and managed to convince him too by showing him something mysterious inside the fire she worships.
2. Are the White Walkers back for good?
We haven’t seen them since that glimpse in the series premiere, but that was enough to clue us in that they play a large role in the overall story “Game of Thrones” is telling. Now that their epic re-reveal has served as the season two cliffhanger it’s only fair to expect a lot more of them to come, right?
1. Now that she has her dragons back, is there any stopping Dany?
It’s the same question we had at the end of season one, only amplified by the fact that the young dragons are breathing fire. Dany was at the center of the finale’s strongest sequence as she stepped inside the House of the Undying, found herself in a wintry version of the Iron Throne room and shared a tender moment with her late beloved Khal Drogo. But instead of getting distracted by hallucinations, Dany kept her eye on the prize. She’s coming for that throne, and more than anyone else, she seems worthy of it.
The biggest question I have is what the fuck happened at Winterfell?
Theons men wouldn’t be dumb enough to burn it down right?
I Think that saying littlefinger betrayed Ned Stark is a bit of a stretch. He refused to go along with Ned’s honorable but Stupid plan, but was otherwise generally helpful.
I think Littlefingers offer is the first piece of good news Sansa has recieved in a very long time, and it’s certainly better then one from a drunk “the hound”
Ummm, Littlefinger flat-out betrayed Ned, in the worst possible way.
You’ll recall that Littlefinger assured Ned that he had the support of the Goldcloaks, who then turned against him during the confrontation with Cersei. It was Littlefinger himself who put the knife to Ned’s throat and captured him.
The Hound may be big, ugly, violent and scary-looking, but he is also forthright and doesn’t mince words. I reckon Sansa would have been safer with the Hound than the snivelling snake, Littlefinger.
Sansa has learned not to trust anyone. She also had a terrifying near rape during the riot. It only makes sense that she would rather take her chances in King’s Landing then on the open road with two men who have shown (what can be construed) as sexual interest in her. She thinks she’ll be rescued eventually.
Littlefinger conspired against Ned and manipulated him to his death. That was his plan from the very beginning. There is no stretch saying that. That was the point of their relationship.
Not so sure about that, CCV. I think if Ned went along with his plan, he’d still be alive. But Ned wanted to do his own thing, Littlefinger didn’t like that, and betrayed Ned.
Littlefinger hated Ned because Littlefinger was in love with Catelyn. They grew up together and he had felt that way for a long time, but she didn’t love him back. Ned’s married to her, so he wanted to get rid of him while moving up in the world, to put himself in a position to move in and take her for himself.
It’s distressing that people could have watched the show and not understood this. Littlefinger is NOT a good guy. He never had any other intentions for Ned. He spells everything out in the scene where he’s talking to the prostitutes while they mess around with each other. He literally says ALL of the things mentioned above. Later on, when he finally pulls the knife on Ned, he even says, “I told you not to trust me” or something of that nature, implying that he was always going to betray him. The fact that he strung him along was a game, a fun way (in his own mind) to slowly work Ned into a position where he could catch him in with his pants down, all the while appearing to have been helpful on the outside (to Catelyn). There’s a reason why Littlefinger and Varys and Tyrion call court intrigue “the game”.
Come on, people. It’s really not that hard to follow along.
CCV I agree that Littlefinger isn’t a good guy, but that doesn’t automatically make him bad in this universe. I remember that episode/conversation, quite well, though i interpreted it very differently.
That conversation has to however be taken in context. When Ned first meets Littlefinger in kings landing he says something to the effect of “because of my friendship/crush on your wife i will be helpful.” i interpreted this as Littlefinger saying that he would help Ned providing it was also in his best interests, or if the choice was between two equal offers he would choose Ned’s. No more, no Less. He would be this(not very) helpful as not hurting his friendship with Cat was valuable to him.
When Ned came to him with his findings about the Queen. Littlefinger was helpful and gave him two good options. Blackmail Cersei and raise Joffery himself. or use the goldcloaks combined with Renly’s forces to take over or get himself and his family out of the city. When Ned chose neither he did something incredibly stupid.
Littlefinger Values self preservation above all, and not giving up his life to a doomed Ned stark political plot wasn’t a betrayal as much as Ned misjudging the boundaries of their relationship, Something he was prone to do in political dealings.
Littlefinger Re-iterates a similar warning to Sansa when he tells her that they are all liars each better than her, obviously including himself before offering to help. I saw this as Sansa gaining her first, real political ally. Its not a trustworthy Alliance by any means, but its better than her previous situation. aka (nothing)
This is just a reminder for the non-readers,there is actually no main character in the books
While book 2 was mainly about Tyrion Lannister and Cersei, book 3 will be mainly about Catelyn/Robb and Jaime Lannister/Brienne especially the first half..so if you enjoy Jaime/Brienne interaction in this season, you will enjoy season 3 as there will be more interesting scenes between them
As a reader i disagree. I always thought book 3 was an improvement because it had a central character unlike book 2. Jamie Lannister. This isn’t a spoiler since he already has relationships or feuds with every key player left bar. Even Dany and Jon want to kill him despite living in what feels like they’re own separate worlds. and No other character is so universally connected. or Centrally located.
Jaqen is f’ing awesome, that’s his deal :P
There is one that is either deliberately left out of this list or ignored because it doesn’t seem important yet. The storyline is changed a little from the books but the fallout will be the same. No specifics, but in terms of importance at this point it should probably have been around #4 – above Sansa but below Stannis.
The series has now changed enough from the books that I am curious about:
1. Varys’ plan for Ros, since she is not a book character
2. I hope the white walkers have a strong presence in season 3. That close up on the ancient looking creature in the finale was awesome.
3. No burning questions about Bran, Rickon, Hodor, and Osha?
4. I hope we see Tom Wlaschiha’s version of Jaqen again.
4. I don’t think we will, which sucks because he was by far my favorite new character.
Regarding #2, we saw a glimpse of the white walkers (or at least their glowing blue eyes) in the scene where the baby was abandoned in the woods.
Edgar Winter is coming
We saw eyes, that could have been a White walker or a wight (the zombie guys, theyre different)
Are we supposed to assume the white walker/zombie horde lets Sam go?
It’s a cliffhanger. No more, no less. Every other show on TV, especially HBO uses them.
If they do let him go it wouldn’t be surprising since they let the deserter, Jon Snow, and Craster all see them and live.
Appreciate the condescension.
For some dumb reason, I really believe sam is alive. He the only Character that read the books on the whitewalker and how to kill them. He also found that book with some type of glass sword made out of dragon blood. So yeah, sam survives I bet.
Bru, You kind of left yourself open to condensation by asking for a specific answer to an obvious cliffhanger. Seems like they aren’t going to kill him, but who knows, they may capture him for a later lunch.
Will Brienne get Jamie Lannister to his destination in one piece?
