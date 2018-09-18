HBO

In its first season on the air, Game of Thrones was nominated for 13 Emmys. Seven years later, it’s the most nominated scripted show in Emmys history, and it also has the most wins. The HBO fantasy series added to its record-breaking total in 2018, with nine more trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage.

Here’s the complete list of Game of Thrones Emmy wins.

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Peter Dinklage)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes (Michele Clapton, Alexander Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin, and Kate O’Farrell)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) (Deborah Riley, Paul Ghirardani, and Rob Cameron)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie, or a Special (Jane Walker, Paul Spateri, Emma Sheffield, and Barrie Gower)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) (Ramin Djawadi)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) (Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters, Richard Dyer, and Ronan Hill)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects (Steve Kullback, Joe Bauer, Adam Chazen, Michelle Blok, Sam Conway, Ted Rae, David Ramos, Wayne Stables, and Derek Spears)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie (Rowley Irlam)