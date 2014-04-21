Game Of Thrones ‘Breaker of Chains’ Episode Breaks Fans’ Hearts Instead

Last night HBO and 'Game of Thrones' messed up y'all, they messed up real bad.
Warning: Spoilers for Season 4 beyond this point.
Warning 2: Nerd rage over character development and/or plot missteps beyond this point.
Warning 3: Trigger warning for sexual assault beyond this point.
Warning 4: No more warnings beyond this point.
Okay yes, we've dealt with questionable deviations from the novels in the past, like Drogo and Dany's wedding night or the amount of nudity used to Jedi Mind Trick the audience into learning Westerosi politics but nothing like this. Episode 4×03, 'Breaker of Chains,' will no doubtedly go down in infamy, especially after the elation felt by last week's Purple Wedding.
As Joffrey's funeral commences, fans of both the book and show watched the scene between Cersei and Jaime in the Sept of Baelor in fear. As a book reader my trepidation was the show would shy away from this scene, finding it hard to portray a pair of people so broken and codependent they'd bone during their son's wake. I can only speculate show watchers feared some version of this as well, only maybe instead of fearing they wouldn't shag like rabbits on the Mother's altar, they feared that they would? Because seriously Jaime and Brienne are soul mates and Cersei needs to step off. Regardless, either of those outcomes would have been preferable to the absolute character assassination we were forced to partake in instead.
What should have happened?
In 'A Storm Of Swords' Jaime returns to King's Landing after Joffrey's untimely demise – untimely used here to denote derision at how long it took for someone get the stones to off the little tyrant – and rushes straight to the Sept. Cersei rages at him that he was too late to save Joff. She realizes one of his hands is cold and rigid and freaks out. Jaime comforts her.
What actually happened on the show.
Jaime's been back at King's Landing for a while and witnessed first hand the poisoning of his eldest son. During the wake, he forces everyone out so he can talk to Cersei. She orders him to kill Tyrion because sure, in a viper's nest of people waiting to kill King Joffrey the Really Seriously Terrible only her brother should be suspect. Jaime refuses. Cersei cries and he comforts her.
So far, so good. But hold on to your butts because shit's about to get real…dumb.
What should have happened?
Jaime swears his love to Cersei. He tells her now is the time to strike, to marry, to co-rule and raise Tommen to be a good and just king and to the Seven Hells with anyone who tries to tell them otherwise. Cersei tells him no but tempers it with a kiss. Jaime follows through on her lead but now Cersei is – rightfully – concerned with the timing and/or impropriety of getting caught boning your twin brother to pass the time during your son's wake. Undeterred Jaime keeps going and things get a little close to the assault borderline when Cersei decides she doesn't care. She missed her brother/lover and if anyone wants to side-eye her for welcoming him home with her lady bits, they can pop off to Ser Ilyn for a quick and permanent reprogramming. The exact lines are as follows:
“Hurry,” she was whispering now, “quickly, quickly, now, do it now, do me now. Jaime Jaime Jaime.” Her hands helped guide him. “Yes,” Cersei said as he thrust, “my brother, sweet brother, yes, like that, yes, I have you, you”re home now, you”re home now, you”re home.” She kissed his ear and stroked his short bristly hair. Jaime lost himself in her flesh.”
Is this consent? Yes. Is this coerced consent and therefore questionable in a court of non-Westeros law? Probably. Is this not enthusiastic consent and really unethical by our standards? Definitely. But! It gives a subtle, distinct tonal shift to this scene and pulls it out of rape territory and into 'wow these people are irredeemably screwed up seriously y'all need Westeros Jesus.'
What actually happened on the show.
Things seem right in line with the books. They cry, they kiss but then Cersei breaks their embrace. Hunched over and away she says nothing, does nothing. For some reason this provokes Jaime, filling him with simmering rage enough to spit out, 'You are a hateful woman.' Which yes duh, she is. But Cersei is hateful because she's petty and paranoid and the product of living in a world where she was really expensive chattel and NOT because she won't let you go all the way in front of your kid's corpse. Jeez Jaime get it together. But he doesn't get it together and instead forces himself on her, ripping at Cersei's clothes and forcing her to the ground while she tells him to stop, it's not right and cries. The epiphany moment for Cersei never comes where she consents to sex and then initiates the continued contact, turning this from a admittedly disturbing way of parents processing grief and into straight up rape and in the process destroying the integrity of two character's personalities.
So for the writers and director of this episode of 'Game of Thrones' I pose a question…are you high? I know the episode aired on 4/20 but you wrote and shot it prior to that yes? Oh what's that, you think it was a consensual sex scene?! Okay no. Jaime saying 'I don't care' over and over while his sister/lover cries and tells him to stop is not consent. Full stop.
Jaime has never been a paragon of virtue but he has a code. This is a man who has been sexually faithful to one woman his entire life. A man who saved a woman he didn't think he even liked from rape. In the books, a man who felt helpless and full of rage that he couldn't keep King Aerys from raping his wife, Queen Rhaella. Who went out of his way to keep secondary female characters from sexual assault. Why would you take his redemption arc out behind the barn and put it down? Why?
And Cersei wouldn't have tolerated some man – even her brother/lover – trying to turn her into a piece of meat. This is a woman who successfully kept her husband from knocking her up for seventeen years. A woman who doesn't shy away from cold-blooded murder and thinks planning revenge is a fun way to spend an afternoon. Why would you take this calculating, arrogant Queen and strip away her agency using the one person who loves her unconditionally? Why?
I hope you're happy with yourself, 'Game of Thrones,' now go sit in the corner and think about what you've done.
I feel like a lot of people are overlooking one of the key elements of the scene.
After Cersei asks Jaime to kill Tyrion, they start to kiss– and Cersei’s pretty into it (though she may have started kissing him mainly as a way to induce him to kill Tyrion).
Anyway, things get hot and heavy– UNTIL JAIME TOUCHES HER WITH HIS FAKE HAND, which is when Cersei recoils in disgust.
That’s what gets Jaime so angry– the implication that he is no longer a complete man worthy of his sister.
He then calls her a “hateful woman” and forcibly kisses her. She initially resists and repeatedly tells him to “Stop it!”, but immediately thereafter she kisses him back pretty passionately, grabbing his head with both her hands.
Right after that second passionate kiss is when he pushes her to the ground and starts to penetrate her. That’s when she changes her protestations to “It’s not right.”
Anyway, the second passionate kiss is to me what prevents this from being a straightforward rape– which it would have been otherwise given her clear cries of “Stop it!”
After that second kiss, her saying “It’s not right” (which I think even in a modern-day legal context is not quite the same as saying “No” or “Stop it”) could I think be interpreted by Jaime as no different than the “not rightness” of their being brother and sister.
On the other hand (which I guess must be Cersei’s), what argues against a consensual interpretation is that Cersei is clearly uncomfortably whimpering as she repeatedly says “It’s not right” while Jaime is on top of her.
But is that because she feels she’s being raped, or because she’s mourning the dead son whose arm she’s grasping?
Anyway, my point is that there’s a lot going on in the scene, and whether or not you consider what he did rape, I think Jaime’s actions are true to his character, given how often Jaime has seemed emasculated by the loss of his hand.
I’d have to watch it again (which is the problem I’ll be pointing out), but if this is indeed the way it went down (which sounds like it should be a pun, but isn’t), this is the best explanation I’ve heard for *wtf actually happened*!
And now to the problem: The scene was directed atrociously; angles, zooms, timings, lighting…. I watched it initially, when it aired, and said, “So Jamie just raped his sister then? Why the hell did they write it like that?”. I went on the internet the next day to see if there was an uproar about it, but no luck.
Just kidding, people were reaching through their screens to punch each other. There was so much rage going on that no one was being very useful point-getting-across-wise, but two paraphrase literally the only two arguments anyone was making (that I could find): “IT WAS RAPE!!!!!!”; “GO RAPE YOURSELF!!!!”.
Oh, and there was quite a lot of insulting of people’s gender, politics, countries, breakfasts, being-a-rapists, yearbook photos, Jewish-ness, etc. So I had to watch it again. After a little cry in the corner for the state of humanity.
The second time, I was still none-the-wiser. I may have had low blood sugar or a headache, but I missed the robot hand bit, couldn’t understand the “hateful woman” comment, and couldn’t differentiate between the “no”s, “not here”s, “stop”s, and “not right”s, when they were said, and what was happening whilst they were being said. It all still seemed fairly rapey, though.
Now I’ll have to watch it again to verify what you’ve said. But as I said, horrible direction, blood sugar or no.
If you’re right–and I hope you are–it sheds light on the writers’ decision. Too bad it can’t shed light on the set of the Sept of Baelor.
I’m sorry. Was your opinion of a traitor and child murderer sullied? The man broke a solemn oath and murdered a crazy old man because the guy insulted him from time to time. He subsequently broke more oaths by violating the succession of the kingdom which he was supposed to be protecting. Impregnating a King’s wife is the monarchy version of vote-rigging and election fraud. He struts around for a couple decades acting like his shit doesn’t stink and snubbing commoners and insulting people just because he can, and no one can do anything to him, because his ruthless father and royal sister will squash anyone who lifts a hand.
In the brief time he has been on the show, he tossed a boy out of a window, murdered a former comrade in arms because he was annoyed at something the guy’s boss’s wife did, and murdered his cousin as a futile distraction. His sole good deed was when he saved the life of one person who had done the same for him, and the Lannister motto of always paying their debts is no doubt as responsible for that (especially given four decades of his father’s drumbeat lectures about upholding the family reputation) as any conscious determination to do the right thing on his part.
And NOW, because he has nonconsensual intercourse with one of the most despicable characters in the series, it is “character assassination”? Me, I’d call that “par for the course” and as much of a “no harm done” as the murder of Joffrey. No matter what insane feminists might say, murder is a worse thing than rape, and Jaime has more than his share of the former crimes on his hands. This is like getting mad at Bernie Madoff for shoplifting from Walmart – yes, it’s bad but given all the worse stuff he’s done, and considering that if anyone “has it coming” it’s his victim, this is just a strange place to draw the line.
It’s a great point, and makes his character stronger – if possibly less likeable – than in the book. Once we’ve been lulled into thinking that Jaime’s maybe alright, we’re reminded that he has a totally unhealthy relationship with Cersi. No matter how much change of heart he might be having, he’s still a terrible person.
“And NOW, because he has nonconsensual intercourse with one of the most despicable characters in the series, it is “character assassination”? Me, I’d call that “par for the course” and as much of a “no harm done” as the murder of Joffrey.
… and considering that if anyone “has it coming” it’s his victim, this is just a strange place to draw the line.”
As I said below, It’s not as if Joffrey got raped and audiences thought it okay or even good, but suddenly got all precious about it with Cersi. Audiences are meant to get some kind of satisfaction out of a vile, murderous character getting their comeuppance. Rape shouldn’t be used as that comeuppance though. So just because many fans got a certain satisfaction from Joffrey’s, it death doesn’t follow that they will shrug off a rape. And are you really suggesting it was no big deal because she kind of “had it coming”? Wow.
Also, I don’t see the inconsistency in Dickins argument. Most of these characters are flawed, but most also have more positive aspects. Dickins pointed out one of Jaime’s flaws was not that he was a rapist, and this was portrayed consistently including his attempts to prevent rape on some occasions. Now, this redeeming quality is thrown out for no good reason.
Maybe I’ve just gotten too used to the violence on the show but I didn’t even realize he raped her until I read all the outrage this morning. I just thought it was another creepy incestuous sex scene. Definitely aggressive, but totally what I would expect from the two of them.
If you’re so worked up about this, I can’t imagine the diatribe you went on for the Red Wedding when Robb’s pregnant wife got murdered and stabbed in her pregnant belly…neither of which were in the books at all.
As a reader and avid viewer, I was not shocked or disappointed at all in the scene. It differed slightly from the book because it didn’t depict Cersei’s eventual complicity. Had her “No no’s” changed to “yes’s” before the scene changed it would have been basically right on point with the book.
Jaime is a flawed character capable of both good and terrible things as he has shown all along in the series. I don’t get the uproar over this at all. It will probably fuel higher ratings, so maybe HBO will write all the complainers a thank you note.
I wouldn’t say my immediate reaction to the scene was to feel it was a particularly good idea. However, this is a show that has earned my trust, so I’m content to see how the rest of the season/series plays out before I call bullshit on it. Which I probably wouldn’t do anyways, come to think of it; Jamie is a compelling character, but he damn sure ain’t no saint.
But the director doesn’t think it was rape. He thought he shot it to represent non-consensual sex that eventually turns consensual (ick!)
I don’t really see how this is going to work the rest of the season.
If the show wants to show Jaime reacting and trying to redeem himself for raping Cersei, well, that’s not perfect, but at least it’s something.
If the show doesn’t think there was rape at all, they won’t need to address it at all, which seems like a potential disaster as far as Monsieur Kingslayer goes…
LARRY: The show wouldn’t deal with it anyway, simply because Cercei won’t deal with it.
“The whole dynamic is different in the show, where Jaime has been back for weeks at the least, maybe longer, and he and Cersei have been in each other’s company on numerous occasions, often quarreling. The setting is the same, but neither character is in the same place as in the books, which may be why Dan & David played the sept out differently. But that’s just my surmise; we never discussed this scene, to the best of my recollection.
Also, I was writing the scene from Jaime’s POV, so the reader is inside his head, hearing his thoughts. On the TV show, the camera is necessarily external. You don’t know what anyone is thinking or feeling, just what they are saying and doing.
If the show had retained some of Cersei’s dialogue from the books, it might have left a somewhat different impression — but that dialogue was very much shaped by the circumstances of the books, delivered by a woman who is seeing her lover again for the first time after a long while apart during which she feared he was dead. I am not sure it would have worked with the new timeline.
That’s really all I can say on this issue. The scene was always intended to be disturbing… but I do regret if it has disturbed people for the wrong reasons.” George R.R. Martin
I love GRRM, and his word is law…but he’s blowing smoke here.
*Picture me with glasses, beard, and a sillly hat*
“The books and the show are two different things. You see, Jaime arrived earlier in the show than he did in the books, so really the only logical step was he needed to raper her…”
WTF??? George is on damage control for sure.
BTW I love the “R’hllor take the wheel” GIF…
Cersei would have been able to get away from Jaimie if she really wanted to idiot. Its Cersei. She wanted it just as much as Jaimie did, she just felt worse about it cause it was next to Joffs dead body. Jaimie knew that, that’s why he didn’t stop. They’ve been boning their whole lives, I think he knows when hes fine, and when he needs to stop. he loves Cersei to much to rape her.
The author of this article missed the critical turning point in that exchange, which is Cersei’s revulsion to being touched by Jaime’s fake hand. That’s what prompted him to spout off the “Hateful Woman” bit. It seems that he realized that his relationship with Cersei is now over, that the woman he’s structured his life around is now disgusted by him, and that this potentially is the last chance he will have to be intimate with her, so he panics and forces it.
I’m not defending his actions by any means, and I agree it was definitely a rape as presented in the show, but I also agree with the other posters that this is not out of character for Jaime, considering his past crimes. Yes, he has been following a path of redemption since he met Brienne, but even at his best he is by no means as honorable as Ned Stark (which makes him a more interesting character).
The majority of his actions, at least prior to his attitude adjustment with Brienne, were driven by his pride and love for Cersei. And as the fight in the streets of King’s Landing with Ned showed us, Jaime reacts immediately and emotionally to any perceived insult without taking time to think through the consequences, so his reaction to Cersei was absolutely in character. Yes he’s trying to redeem himself, but with Cersei, he finds himself falling back into his old habits and giving in to his proud reactive nature.
And although the episode’s director referred to Cersei giving consent by the end, the showrunners were pretty clear that they considered it to be a rape in the post-show commentary that’s available OnDemand.
I don’t understand how viewers can cheer the poisoning of Joffrey and then get so upset by this scene…seems quite hypocritical to me. And the fact that the author of this article completely missed the catalyst for Jaime’s aggressive response is shameful. If you are getting paid to write an article about a particularly scene, perhaps you should rewatch the scene to make sure you actually understood what happened.
“I don’t understand how viewers can cheer the poisoning of Joffrey and then get so upset by this scene…seems quite hypocritical to me.”
It’s different. If Joffrey got raped and audiences thought it okay or even good then you’d have a point. Audiences are meant to get some kind of satisfaction out of a vile, murderous character’s comeuppance. Rape should never be used as that comeuppance though. So just because many fans got a certain satisfaction from Joffrey’s, it death doesn’t follow that they will shrug off a rape.
Really, this should be obvious.
STEVE – last I checked if someone is raped they still have a chance at better things in life, and if they’re murdered there’s NO chance of anything better in life because THEY HAVE NO LIFE ANYMORE. I’m still going to put murder trumping rape in the grand scheme of bad things because one can still recover from rape – unless there’s a resurrection drug floating around not seeing a lot of opportunity for recovering from DEATH.
Savfem,
You seem to have missed my point. I’m not abstractly comparing the badness of the act of murder with that of rape, and concluding that rape is worse, or even equally bad. I’m saying that people’s reaction to two different bad things happening to two different characters will naturally depend on the overall context. Joffrey was a tyrant and a murderer himself, and he wasn’t about to be brought before justice in a way we might normally approve – it’s not like he was about to be impeached for misusing his power. So satisfaction from the audience at his extra-judicial demise was understandable. Quite why anyone thinks there should be satisfaction at Cersei being raped is beyond me. Is that really what you’re saying?
(And then there’s the other aspect to what Dickens said in her article: that it also makes a character that was previously not a rapist, a rapist.)
seriously don’t get why people are getting upset with this!! After all of the violence….the red wedding, castrations, using whores for target practice, countless be-headings etc…what do you expect???
This is a case of the writers trying to patch up mistakes they made previously, only to botch things even more.
Cersei in the book is an unmitigated, mustache-twirlingly evil bwa ha ha villain. Lena Headey made a point of playing her more sympathetically. This was a mistake, both for Cersei and for her actress. Cersei is like Atia in Rome– a glorious, unvarnished villain. Lena could have spent the past three years tearing up the scenery and having the time of her life playing someone wonderfully evil and memorable. Something worthy of her acting chops, incidentally.
But, alas, no, she went for Cersei Lite. But we’ve nearly reached Feast for Crows territory, and now we have to explain her behavior to the audience. Hence this scene, which I agree screws up the arc for Jaime.
For Jaime, meanwhile, the scene in the book shows that while Jaime has turned a corner, he’s still got a very long way to go before he redeems himself. Oh, and by the way, remember what Maester Aemon once told Jon. The Night’s Watch doesn’t marry because they can’t be allowed to love. Because love is the death of honor, the death of duty. Much of Jaime’s villainy comes from his Twoo Luv for his sister. Martin’s point is that love doesn’t justify everything and certainly doesn’t conquer all. Add to that Cersei’s toxic influence. Sleeping with Lancel and the Kettleblacks finally convinces Jaime that she’s been using him all along, but this scene comes before he knows that, when he still tries to tell himself that he’ll do anything for love.
It’s sad when writers, in the zeal to write an impactful scene for this episode, miss out on the fact that you’ve got a season-wide and series-wide arc to consider, which you’ve just thrown out the window for a scene that didn’t have the impact they wanted anyway.
THAT, far more than the Violence Against Women Outrage, is to me the really bad sin.