‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘True Detective’ bulk up PGA Awards TV nods

Paired with its documentary feature nominations, the PGA announced this Monday morning which television shows, specials, and digital series that will compete in the 26th Annual Producers Guild Awards. The PGA Awards nominations honor a little bit of everything, including “Breaking Bad,” “Cosmos,” “Last Week with John Oliver,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and the third season of YouTube”s “Video Game High School.” Can”t blame the guild for shallow picks.

The PGA Awards major TV category, Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, went to the award-devouring programs we know and love. “Game of Thrones,” “Breaking Bad,” “House of Cards,” “True Detective,” and “Downton Abbey,” will all compete for top honors.

On the comedy side, the PGA honored the entire spectrum of laughs: The genre-bending “Louie” and “Orange Is the New Black” facing off against sitcom staples “Modern Family” and “The Big Bang Theory,” with “Veep” making fun of them all in the back of the room.

The 2015 Producers Guild Award winners will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. See the full list of nominations below.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

“Breaking Bad”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game Of Thrones”

“House Of Cards”

“True Detective”

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Orange Is The New Black”

“Veep”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 For 30”

“American Masters”

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

“COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey”

“Shark Tank”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“The Colbert Report”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“24/7”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Atlanta Falcons”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Cincinnati Bengals”

“Inside: U.S. Soccer's March To Brazil”

“Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel”

The Award for Outstanding Children”s Program

“Dora The Explorer”

“Sesame Street”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Toy Story OF TERROR!

“Wynton Marsalis: A YoungArts Masterclass”

The Award for Outstanding Digital Series

“30 For 30” Shorts

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

“COSMOS: A National Geographic Deeper Dive”

“Epic Rap Battles Of History”

“Video Game High School Season 3”