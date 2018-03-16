HBO

“It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f*ck up a lot of people.”

That’s Jason Momoa — a.k.a. Khal Drogo, if you’re nasty and/or had your throat ripped off — on the final season of Game of Thrones, which will air sometime in April 2019. It’s a level of hyperbole that’s familiar among anyone who covers entertainment long enough. Baseball players are in “the best shape of their life” during spring training, and shows are always about to air their best season yet, at least until the next season, which will be the best season yet.

So, it’s refreshing that, Momoa’s hype notwithstanding, the Game of Thrones cast is being somewhat understated about the series finale (which might not be the best series finale ever, but it’s certainly the most anticipated).

“For the people, when they watch it, I hope there’s going to be some satisfaction in that it’s come to an end and that’s how it goes,” Sophie Turner (Sansa) said about the finale. “There will be some people who are disappointed, I’m sure, because they will want certain people to end up in certain places.” Ian Glen (Ser Jorah) echoed his co-star’s comments, telling INAS, “When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant… But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone.”

In a world where The Rock played the “we made this for the fans, not the critics” card about a freaking Baywatch movie, it’s nice to hear the Thrones crew admitting that while they think the finale’s great, some people won’t, and that’s fine! It’s harder than it sounds. For instance, I think the Seinfeld finale is a hilarious meta-twist on impossible-to-meet fan expectations, but some people don’t, and they’re wrong. Like I said: difficult.

