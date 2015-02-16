12 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who aren’t as safe from death as fans thought

Sound the alarm, this is not a drill! George R.R. Martin has confirmed characters will die in the upcoming season of HBO”s “Game of Thrones” that are currently still alive in his “Song of Ice and Fire” novels.

Showbiz411 first reported that during the Writers Guild West Awards, Martin said, “People are going to die who don”t die in the books, so even the book readers will be unhappy. So everybody better be on their toes. David and D.B. (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss co-creators of ‘Game Of Thrones) are even bloodier than I am.”

The fantasy author did not elaborate. Either the HBO show is diverging more from the source material, or book readers are wading deeper into “The Winds of Winter” and “The Dream of Spring” spoiler territory.

But who could “Game of Thrones” be dispatching with? There dozens of minor players that could be killed without anyone caring. There are a handful of characters who would be sorely missed. And there are one or two deaths that would cause open wailing and a complete meltdown of the fandom. After the jump, see 12 “Game of Thrones” characters* that could be on the chopping block in 2015.

WARNING: SPOILERS. SO MANY SPOILERS FOR NON-BOOK READERS.

*Not counting characters whose last known book appearance left their fate unknown or who have not yet appeared in the show.