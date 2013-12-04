‘Terminator 5’: ‘Game of Thrones” Emilia Clarke and Brie Larson up for Sarah Connor

Who will be the new Sarah Connor?

That appears to be one of the big questions over at Paramount right now, as the studio is eyeing both “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke (a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen) and “Short Term 12” star Brie Larson for the role of the iconic robot-battling heroine in the studio’s forthcoming “Terminator” reboot, according to Deadline. Both actresses have reportedly tested for the film’s producers and are considered frontrunners, though Clarke apparently has a slight lead over Larson given her past association with director Alan Taylor, who directed a number of “GoT” episodes before being hired to direct this fall’s superhero blockbuster “Thor: The Dark World.”

First announced back in July, the fifth entry in the “Terminator” franchise will reportedly feature previously-established characters including Kyle Reese (originally played by Michael Biehn) and John Connor, the future resistance leader first portrayed by Edward Furlong in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and later by both Nick Stahl (“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”) and Christian Bale (“Terminator Salvation”). Arnold Schwarzenegger has been tapped to return in the title role while Laeta Kalogridis (“Shutter Island”) and Patrick Lussier (“Drive Angry”) are writing the screenplay for the reboot, which has been slated for release on July 1, 2015.

