Emilia Clarke And Kit Harington Are Hoping For An Emmys First For ‘Game Of Thrones’

04.23.18 1 hour ago

HBO

HBO’s Game of Thrones has been awarded 38 Emmys. That’s more than any scripted series ever, with wins in categories as varied as Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Make-up for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Drama Series. Of the show’s 110 total nominations, 18 have gone to the cast, including two wins for Peter Dinklage, all in the Guest or Supporting categories. No Thrones star has won or even been nominated for Lead Actress/Actor, but I guess new couple alert Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are doing everything together these days.

According to Gold Derby, these are the key category placements for Thrones.

Drama Series
Drama Actress – Emilia Clarke
Drama Actor – Kit Harington
Drama Supporting Actress – Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams
Drama Supporting Actor – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage
Drama Guest Actress – Diana Rigg

Last year’s nominees include Sterling K. Brown, Bob Odenkirk, and Matthew Rhys (and, um, Kevin Spacey) for Lead Actor, and Elisabeth Moss, Keri Russell, and Robin Wright for Lead Actress, so Clarke and Harington face an uphill battle. It doesn’t help that season seven aired so long ago, either. (It will be over a year between “The Dragon and the Wolf” and the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.) But if anyone can triumph over reigning winners Brown and Moss, it’s the Mother of Dragons and the guy who came back from the dead.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

(Via Gold Derby)

