‘Game of Thrones’: Get your fill of dragons with this brand-new Season 4 trailer

03.09.14 4 years ago

As Tom Petty once sang, “the waiting is the hardest part” – and if you're a “Game of Thrones” fan right now you certainly know the feeling.

But never fear! There's only a month left to go before the HBO series' Season 4 premiere, and to tide you over until then the network has released yet another tantalizingly brief glimpse of the forthcoming batch of episodes. Check out the full promo below, while I go and figure out how to shoehorn “I will answer injustice with justice” into a conversation this week.

“Game of Thrones” Season 4 premieres April 6 on HBO.

