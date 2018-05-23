HBO

Of the six direwolf pups to appear in the first episode of Game of Thrones, only two are still alive. Robb’s Grey Wind was shot by crossbows at the Red Wedding; Sansa’s Lady was executed by Ned; Summer sacrificed himself to save Bran from attacking wights; and Shaggydog was slain by the Umbers. That leaves Nymeria, who reunited with Arya in season seven after not having been seen since episode two, and Ghost, who… actually, where is Ghost?

Jon Snow wisely kept his direwolf from fighting in the Battle of the Bastards, and he’s apparently been resting at Winterfell with Sansa while his No-Nothing Owner traveled to meet Daenerys Targaryen at Dragonstone, but we haven’t actually seen Ghost since season six. According to writer Bryan Cogman on the Game of Thrones season seven DVD commentary, though, there was a scene with Jon and Ghost in season seven, but it was unfortunately cut.

“There was a bit where Jon came out of the crypt [in Winterfell] and Ghost came up to him and he petted him and said, ‘Take care of [Sansa], watch over her for me.’ But I guess those direwolves are expensive. I guess it got cut. Oh, well. Ghost is there somewhere roaming around.”

There you go: Ghost is safe and sound, although a bit peeved, I bet. Ghost is waiting for Jon to come back, like A Good Dog, but he’s off petting dragons and doing who-knows-that. Heir to the Iron Throne? More like bad direwolf owner.

HBO

(Via Digital Spy)