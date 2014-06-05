‘Game of Thrones’ has become more popular than ‘The Sopranos’ sorta kinda

Congratulations, with myriad caveats, to “Game of Thrones” for becoming the most popular series in HBO's history, at least in some ways of measuring these things.
HBO proudly announced on Thursday (June 5) that the current fourth season of “Game of Thrones” is averaging a gross audience of 18.4 million viewers. That surpasses the 2002 season of “The Sopranos,” which had an average gross audience of 18.2 million viewers.
No, “gross audience” doesn't refer to the number of audience members grossed out by that thing that happened in this past Sunday's episode.
Silly readers!
Average gross audience refers to the whole kit and caboodle of audience viewership, which includes live viewing, +7 DVR viewership, repeat airings across various HBO platforms, OnDemand, HBOGo and just about every platform you could possibly imagine.
“But wait,” I'm sure you're saying, “I don't necessarily remember how many people did or didn't have access to OnDemand back in 2002, much less to DVRs, but I'm 100 percent certain that HBOGo viewership for 'The Sopranos' that season was zero, so aren't these numbers a little skewed an unfair?”
The answer to that question? Absolutely, kinda.
Viewers have more ways of watching HBO than ever before and HBO has more subscribers in 2014 than in 2002 and the overall TV universe is bigger and more diverse in 2014 than in 2002, so there are many advantages that “Game of Thrones” has that “The Sopranos” did not have. If the “Game of Thrones” tally includes every HBOGo play, it presumably also includes shared HBOGo passwords and whatnot, a practice HBO has tacitly and not-so-tacitly acknowledged and encouraged.
So that's a pretty major advantage for “Game of Thrones,” right?
Well, it's not like “The Sopranos” is without advantages. Before 2004, in its not-exactly-infinite-wisdom, Nielsen measured all of the channels within HBO's universe as a single entity. So if “The Sopranos” aired on a Sunday night, you'd get ratings, but they'd also include HBO2, HBO3, HBOCZECH, anything with an HBO in it. So if 7 million people were watching “The Sopranos” and 200,000 people were watching an airing of “House 2: The Second Story,” Nielsen spit out 7.2 million viewers for HBO's ratings and that's what we reported “The Sopranos” did. There were no alternatives.
As a result, that 18.2 million number for “The Sopranos”? It's really inexact and probably the actual gross viewership was lower, though we don't have a clue exactly how much lower. HBO waited to make its grand proclamation of “Game of Thrones” supremacy until after “GoT” passed the artificial 18.2 million threshold, but there's a good chance that “GoT” has been out-grossing “The Sopranos” for a while now, or at least for much of this season, since “Game of Thrones” had an average gross audience of 14.4 million viewers for last season.
Does that, however, make “Game of Thrones” “the most popular series in HBO history” over “The Sopranos”?
Of course not, silly! “The Sopranos” has an additional decade of DVD sales, HBO replays, HBOGo showings and horribly butchered A&E repeats.
The in-season gross average audience figure is already comparing apples to avocados, but at least it's a comparison. “Game of Thrones” Season 4 is HBO's most popular in-season show by this one somewhat inconsistent standard of measurement. It measures what it measures, but doesn't measure “the most popular series in HBO history.”
If you're curious — and I was — through the season's first seven episodes, that 18.4 million “Game of Thrones” figure breaks down like this: 21 percent comes from the main HBO premiere on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. Another 32 percent comes from DVR viewership. Then you've got 25 percent from after-premiere airings on HBO and other HBO-plex plays. And then, finally, you get 22 percent from OnDemand and HBOGo viewership.
Dan,
In the eighth paragraph you say “the overall TV universe is bigger and more diverse in 2014 than in 2002, so there are many advantages that “Game of Thrones” has that “The Sopranos” did not have.” But isn’t the fact that the TV universe is so much bigger and diverse an advantage for The Sopranos? There are so many more channels now, with so many more shows, and that’s not even including online content through Netflix, Hulu, etc. It’s more impressive to me that Game of Thrones can even compete with Sopranos considering how much more stuff there is to watch out there.
Also, piracy is much more prevalent now than it was 12 years ago, and it’s already been reported that Game of Thrones is the most pirated show on TV. This means that the actual number of people watching the show is even more.
Luke – It’s both a pro and a con, because the expanding universe includes the expanding ways to watch things within the universe. It’s a major part of why LIVE viewership for “Game of Thrones” is significantly lower than live viewership for “Sopranos,” but the universe is designed so that live viewership becomes less and less important with each airing.
But even that is an apples/oranges comparison. Did “Sopranos” have better live viewership between viewers had fewer options airing opposite it? Did it have better live viewership because with fewer alternative options more people watched it live because they wanted to make sure they watched it? Did it have better live viewership because, at its peak, more people loved “The Sopranos” and it was more of a cultural phenomenon?
Dunno.
-Daniel
Those are all great questions. And why I just don’t think ratings SHOULD matter as much as they do these days.
However, I do think that your last question can be answered. Game of Thrones is most likely more of a cultural phenomenon than Sopranos…..probably because the internet is way bigger than it was back then…but still.
StormShadow4Life – “Game of Thrones” is definitely more of an Internet phenomenon than “Sopranos.” As you say, that’s a matter of Internet reach. But I still think “Game of Thrones” would have been bigger on the Internet even then. However, the degree of media and critical attention “Sopranos” got, in a smaller media landscape, was astounding. “Game of Thrones” gets heavily covered, but I don’t think it gets the same concentration of coverage that “Sopranos” got back in the day. And “Sopranos” was, so far and away, a game-changer for HBO programming in a way that it would be impossible for “Game of Thrones” to be, just because of timing.
It’s all fun to discuss, but I fear it’s also ultimately impossible to ever make a real comparison…
-Daniel
Dan: “the degree of media and critical attention “Sopranos” got, in a smaller media landscape, was astounding”
But that doesn’t really equate to popularity though. I think by definition, numbers must reign supreme, like a popular vote would… Yet cultural phenomena can be measured by weight and may therefore, be a different but related beast.
If HBO can confidently say they have more (relatively concurrent) viewers today than they did then — then yeah – score one for popularity! *Would* Sopranos have *been* more popular w/ other more uh, popular, viewing methods today? That’s a belly lint pursuit, really.
But what will people mostly remark upon well after the fact? That transcends popularity by a mile, and gets into legacy aspects. And here, weight is everything. And for that comparison, I guess, we’ll just have to uh, wait…
Salticid – But relatively to its time, the ratings for “The Sopranos” were utterly unprecedented for a cable drama. “Game of Thrones” exists in a universe in which viewers are well trained to expect quality drama on capable networks, specifically on Sunday nights. “The Sopranos” CREATED an audience without a meaningful platform of existing dramas to build upon.
Ultimately? Both shows? Very popular.
-Daniel
What else, of quality, was on TV when the Sopranos hit it big? The only high quality cable hits I can think of include the FX dramas, “Tip/Tuck” and “The Shield”. Other than that, there was not much for the Sopranos to go up against that could come close to comparing to that kind of quality. It’s not that there weren’t decent dramas, but they tended to be episodic rather than serial, acting was generally of a lower quality, stories weren’t as complex, characters weren’t as comples or dark, Thanks to the popularity of the Sopranos, we have many other high quality and highly gritty distractions, such as Fargo, Walking Dead, House of Cards, Hell on Wheels, The Americans, and the recently ending Breaking Bad, to name a few. Television was not on the same level in the early 2000’s as it is now. I think the competition on television is surely a disadvantage for GoT.
Boko – Again. It goes both ways. There was less cable competition, but but also means there was less precedent for a cable drama doing what “Sopranos” did. There’s ample precedent for “Game of Thrones.” It’s not close to the top cable drama on TV.
And what “Sopranos” had to go against was network TV dramas that had cemented their place as the only destination for quality TV viewership. “The Sopranos” didn’t just make it easier for cable dramas to enter that space. It made it commonplace.
“Game of Thrones” is an extremely popular show. “The Sopranos” was a sea-change.
But I get it… Y’all wanna support “Game of Thrones.”
-Daniel
Dan, any chance you know what the average gross viewership at its height was for Breaking Bad? On another forum there has been an argument over somebody’s claim that a “poll of Americans” indicates that Breaking Bad is more popular than Game Of Thrones, which I doubt is accurate at all.
MoreTears – I would be curious on what, exactly, “a poll of Americans” means.
So it’s like this: The “Breaking Bad” finale averaged over 10 million live viewers, but for most of the season, it was doing much lower than that, between 4.8 million and 6.6 million. Well, “Game of Thrones” is doing pretty consistently between 6.5 million viewers and 7.2 million viewers, live, or at least that’s what HBO has been saying, but I don’t understand how those numbers line up with the percentages I got from HBO above.
Numbers are weird.
The fact is that AMC is basic cable, HBO is premium cable. So AMC doesn’t sell ads based on “average gross viewership,” so it’s not a measurement they ever give out. HBO, in contrast, doesn’t sell ads based on anything, so they can give out whatever numbers they want whenever they want. So comparing “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones” numbers, while fun, isn’t necessarily illuminating. “Walking Dead” is watched by more people than either of them. Comfortably.
But it’s all just silliness.
-Daniel
Remember when “True Blood” was HBO’s most popular show.
Sopranos deserves credit for starting this whole hardcore TV drama craze, but were not even counting illegal downloading/streaming. Game of Thrones is watched WAY more than The Sopranos was.
If I were a betting man (and I am), I would guess that while GOT is overall more popular, the Sopranos was far more profitable. GOT is popular through word of mouth, which nowadays means people go to a torrent site to download it. The Sopranos aired before the average Internet user was savvy, so they had to either pay for HBO or shell out $80 to buy the season on dvd (I did both). I don’t know one person that bought GOT on BR/DVD or don’t have HBO, but have seen every episode.
However, the Sopranos will always be more respected. GOT is too much fantasy for many adults, whereas the Sopranos is right up their alley.
The Sopranos will always be more respected, but IMHO it has more to do with the majority of TV critics “coming of age” with the Sopranos. Tony was their first love and they’ll always be more partial to him. (Not without reason, but still.)
SaveFarris – *Alan* came of age with “The Sopranos.” Most critics honestly did not, when I think over the folks I spend the most time with at TCAs. But Alan certainly did.
-Daniel
Just for fun, The Sopranos Season 4 in 2002 (their most-viewed season) was competing against…
Alias
Malcolm in the Middle
Law and Order: CI
CBS Sunday Movie
NFL on ESPN
Game of Thrones Season 4
Resurrection
The Good Wife
Cosmos
Believe
Mad Men
NBA Playoffs
We never , that I know of, ever see the total …. total… bottom line for non-USA viewing numbers. .. or what worldwide DVD sales where… is Canada counted in these numbers I see?
nice post . I think because it had so many elements to it that lifted it out of being straight-scifi. For starters the writing was pretty decent (the acting – not great for the most part but it did improve over the series); it had big questions like “Who’s a Cylon?” “Where’s Earth? Will they ever reach it?” that carried the plot in a much more humanistic level than most scifi ever does; and the characters were well drawn and interesting – I consider boring/generic/flat characters the main failing of the scifi genre and BSG was one of the few exceptions to this unfortunate rule.
In other words — if it is a compelling plot with characters I can get into, I don’t care about the genre. It just so happens that scifi and fantasy exist (or seem to exist) first and foremost for a fanboy audience who are forgiving about basic storytelling as long as they get to see a robot or a chick in a leather bathing suit.
thank for sharing and posting. ????? ??????