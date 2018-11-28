HBO

Tuesday was supposed to be a very special day for New York City commuters. No, the MTA wasn’t going to magically turn into a functioning subway system. But it would go one better: It was the day riders were supposed to be gifted with 250,000 limited-edition Game of Thrones-themed Metrocards.

But anything that touches the MTA tends to be delayed. Sometimes, delayed for good. And so Tuesday came and nary a Metrocard with, presumably, Kit Harington’s hairy mug could be found. As noticed by Geek.com, a Newsweek writer tweeted the MTA to ask what’s going on.

@MTA What's going on with the Game of Thrones metro cards at Grand Central tomorrow? What time will they be available? — detective psyduck (@AndWhalen) November 26, 2018

It took the MTA an hour and half to respond, or roughly as long as it takes a morning rush commuter to ride the express Q train from Parkside Avenue in Brooklyn to Manhattan’s Union Square. And as is often the case with the struggling system of trains, the news wasn’t good.