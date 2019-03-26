HBO

No matter what ends up happening in the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, one thing is clear: The Night King is coming for blood. (And no, adding a dragon to his team isn’t going to be enough to quench this particular thirst.) While the actor who plays the leader of the White Walkers, Vladimir Furdik, has spoken about what he believes the character’s motivations (and chief target) are, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss recently set the record straight with Entertainment Weekly.

These two would know, of course, seeing as how they created the character from scratch. (The Night King does not exist in George R.R. Martin’s finished books.) So, why did they do it? Basically, as Weiss explains, the Game of Thrones writers wanted to give the White Walkers a historical reason for being: