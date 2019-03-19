HBO

Before the seventh season of Game of Thrones premiered, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) said that everything in the new batch of episodes “happened quicker than I’m used to… a lot of things that normally take a season now take one episode.” His words turned out to be prophetic: characters covered large distances in short amounts of time, especially the world’s speediest runner Gendry, and Euron built his replacement fleet at an implausibly fast pace. The pacing was a big problem for many viewers, who became accustomed to characters taking episodes (if not seasons) to move around the map, but that was a deliberate choice for the Thrones creative team.

“We made a choice to ‘just get on with it’ last season. You can sit at home and do the math on how long it took to get the boats from Point A to Point B and whatever that was, yeah, that’s what it was. There’s always something everybody has got to graft on to and I guess that outrage was better than others, so I’ll take it,” co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told Entertainment Weekly, getting dangerously close to “shut up, nerds, it’s just a show” logic.

Co-showrunner D.B. Weiss also chimed in.