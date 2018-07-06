The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Books Are Banned In At Least One Prison For A Very Specific Reason

Samwell Tarly won’t take kindly to this information.

George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series — A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast for Crows, A Dance with Dragons, and eventually The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring (probably… maybe… eventually) — has been banned from the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women. In an article for The Marshall Project, inmate Kimberly Hricko (she’s serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder and arson) wrote about the “weird, arcane rules” of prisoner contraband, including no cash, no greeting cards, and definitely no fire-breathing dragons.

A Game of Thrones book was withheld because it contained maps. Maps are contraband. I guess I won’t be escaping to Westeros! (Via)

If every prison escape show and movie has taught me anything, it’s that Paddington should be in charge of prison reform, and that the key to a good break-out is a map. So, it only stands to reason that the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women would be fearful of the prisoners escaping to… Harrenhal, I guess? If only the warden had agreed to hire direwolves as guards.

HBO

I guess Logan Lucky was onto something after all.

(Via The Marshall Project and Winter Is Coming)

