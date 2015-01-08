‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Silicon Valley’ and ‘Veep’ get April premieres on HBO

HBO made critics wait a solid minute into the network's presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour before announcing the news most of our readers were waiting for.

“Game of Thrones,” “Veep” and “Silicon Valley” are all set to return to HBO on Sunday, April 12.

The 10-episode fifth season of “Game of Thrones” will air at 9 p.m. on Sundays starting on April 12. The show's fourth season is up for Best TV Series, Drama Golden Globe this weekend and was nominated for 14 Emmys last summer, winning for visual effects, makeup, costumes and art direction.

“Silicon Valley,” which will have a 10-episode second season, will air at 10 p.m. on Sundays. The first season was only eight episodes, but it's also up for a Series Golden Globe on Sunday, on the comedy side. “Silicon Valley” was up for four Emmys in August, including nods for writing, directing and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Finally, the 10-episode fourth season of “Veep” will air at 10:30 on Sundays. The third season will be going against “Silicon Valley” for that Best TV Series, Comedy Golden Globe. Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won the past three Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmys, but is 0-2 thus far in Golden Globes, going into Sunday.

With casting news for “Fargo” and a renewal for “Bob's Burgers,” this has been a pretty terrific afternoon for quality TV news.

Are you excited for the returns of “Game of Thrones,” “Veep” and “Silicon Valley”?