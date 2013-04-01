‘Game of Thrones’ starts Season 3 with series-high numbers

After months of build-up, plus DVD and YouTube records, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” returned on Sunday (March 31) night to series-record numbers.
It should be noted that facing the “Walking Dead” finale on AMC, “Game of Thrones” didn’t exactly obliterate its previous highs, but with 4.4 million viewers, the premiere topped the Season 2 finale by 4 percent in its first airing.
The “Game of Thrones” premiere was also up 13 percent over last spring’s premiere, which drew 3.9 million viewers.
Adding in two subsequent plays, the “Game of Thrones” premiere drew 6.7 million viewers on its first full night, up by 7 percent over last spring’s premiere night.
For a perspective on how much of the show’s audience is generated outside of initial airings, HBO says that including linear plays, OnDemand and HBOGo, the second season of “Game of Thrones” averaged 11.6 million viewers.
I don’t get why they would put the premiere against Walking Dead’s finale. You have to figure there’s a lot of overlap between the two series’ audiences.
Initial airing viewership doesn’t matter as much to subscription networks as it does to others.
I’m pretty sure HBO announced the premiere date of March 31st all the way back in July. AMC scheduled The Walking Dead’s finale for that date later on, so it’s not really HBO’s fault.
Either way, I’m sure the numbers will end up growing in the next few weeks, due to the decreased competition and also with Easter weekend being over.
Thanks for posting this. I was curious about the numbers since everyone in my twitter feed (including myself) had reached a fever pitch about its return.
Thanks Dan! Did you get numbers for the Walking Dead finale?
Bunny – Just posted. Cable stuff is always more piecemeal.
-Daniel