You LOVE ‘Game of Thrones’ so enter this contest

Do you love Game of Thrones but the old gods and the new didn”t gift you with infinite wealth? HitFix Harpy is here to help! We have come into possession of a copy of Season 3 and Season 4 Collector”s Edition Blu-Ray Steelbooks and we want to give them to you. Game of Thrones steelbook Seasons 3 and 4 are available now for the SRP of $79.98, but with a little bit of luck you could have them for the shiny SRP of $0.00

Each Collector Edition comes with a magnet House sigil with which to adorn your refrigerator. Season 3 features House Frey and their ancestral seat of the Twins while Season 4 comes with a crow and Jon Snow”s sword – Longclaw – in lieu of a specific House banner.

From the press release:

In addition to all of the bonus content from the previous Blu-ray™ sets, the Game of Thrones Steelbook is the first TV on Blu-ray™ title to be released with the revolutionary new audio technology Dolby Atmos, which delivers sounds and music to specific areas in the room, including overhead, creating a captivating experience that puts the audience right in the middle of the action on screen. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, Dolby Atmos-enabled AV receivers and additional speakers are required; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

So how do you win these fancy discs? It”s easy. All you have to do is Retweet and Follow one of the tweets and handles below. Retweet and Follow both for good measure.

Hate Twitter? Follow us on Instagram and Comment on the Instagram post below with your prediction of who will win the 'Game of Thrones'

We will select a winner on Monday, June 13th 2016. US residents 18+ only, no P.O. Boxes.

RT & Follow us for a chance to win these #GameOfThrones Blu-rays. More Chances to win here: https://t.co/b0u76YAllT pic.twitter.com/Gp3MK39Dah – HitFix (@HitFix) June 9, 2016

RT & Follow me for a chance to win these #GameOfThrones Blu-rays! More Chances to win here: https://t.co/8ozvnKFLVq pic.twitter.com/64seqTIMEK – Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) June 9, 2016

UPDATE: We have a winner! Thanks to everyone who participated.