‘Game of Thrones’ The Mountain and The Viper Are Beach Buddies

#Game of Thrones
06.02.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Like the masochists we are, fans tuned in last night to watch 'Game of Thrones' despite knowing nothing good could come of it. George R.R. Martin is the patron saint of “Kill your darlings.” At this point, we should all except Episode 9 of each season to rend our hearts from our collective bodies and stomp them into dust.

However, a bright spot of hope into this dire depression has blossomed. Actor Pedro Pascal, who plays Oberyn Martell, posted this adorable photo of him and Hafthor Bjornsson catching some rays to his Instagram today. Whether you believe in the old gods or the new, thank your deity of choice for these buff beach buds. Even in Westeros it's the season of sun's out, guns out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGEORGE RR MARTINHafthór BjörnssonOBERYN MARTELLPEDRO PASCALTHE MOUNTAINThe mountain and the viper

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP