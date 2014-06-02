‘Game of Thrones’ The Mountain and The Viper Are Beach Buddies

Like the masochists we are, fans tuned in last night to watch 'Game of Thrones' despite knowing nothing good could come of it. George R.R. Martin is the patron saint of “Kill your darlings.” At this point, we should all except Episode 9 of each season to rend our hearts from our collective bodies and stomp them into dust.

However, a bright spot of hope into this dire depression has blossomed. Actor Pedro Pascal, who plays Oberyn Martell, posted this adorable photo of him and Hafthor Bjornsson catching some rays to his Instagram today. Whether you believe in the old gods or the new, thank your deity of choice for these buff beach buds. Even in Westeros it's the season of sun's out, guns out.