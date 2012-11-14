‘Game of Thrones’ touts premiere date in season 3 teaser poster

11.14.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

HBO has just released a teaser poster letting you know all you need to know about the upcoming third season of the acclaimed fantasy drama “Game of Thrones.” 

A stark, monochromatic background bears the date of the season premiere, the show’s logo and HBO’s logo. That’s it. And it should be more than enough to get fans’ blood racing. 

Check out the poster here

The show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July introduced a number of new cast members for season 3, including Ciaran Hinds as Mance Rayder, Mackenzie Crook as Orell Skinchanger, Thomas Brodie Sangster as Jojen Reed, Ellie Kendrick as Meera, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane, Diana Rigg as Olenna, and more.

Based on the series of novels by George R. R. Martin, “Thrones” is exec produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

As you can no doubt infer, season three of “Game of Thrones” begins March 31.

TAGSCIARAN HINDSDiana Rigggame of thronesGEORGE RR MARTINMckenzie Crookpeter dinklage

