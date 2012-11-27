Gandalf, Bilbo and the dwarves face goblins, trolls and more in new ‘Hobbit’ images

11.27.12 6 years ago

 After years of waiting, the first part of Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” is hitting theaters in just a few weeks. These brand new images bring back all your favorite “Lord of the Rings” pals, plus a few new faces. Take a look at Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), Sauman (Christopher Lee) and Bilbo (Martin Freeman), plus trolls, goblins and more. “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” opens December 14.

Check out the new images here:

