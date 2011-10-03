Garbage slating 2012 comeback album, first in seven years

Garbage have announced that they’re eying a Spring 2012 release of their first full-length album in seven years.

Shirley Manson, Steve Marker, Duke Erikson and Butch Vig have been recording out of Los Angeles — as opposed to their hometown Madison, Wis. — with engineer Billy Bush. The as-yet-untitled set will be mixed by Vig and Bush.

“Years-worth of pent-up music came out in some bizarre ways- bleary cell phone memos became real songs, conversations turned into lyrics, and new computer gizmos inspired wicked tangents,” said the members of Garbage in a statement. “We are making a record filled with the music we love to hear. The new songs have been inspired more by what we haven’t been hearing rather than by what we have.”

This will be the first studio effort from the rock group apart from the Universal/Interscope/Geffen umbrella. It will be the follow-up to 2005’s “Bleed Like Me”; it made it to No. 4 on The Billboard 200 chart that year.