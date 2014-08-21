Garfunkel & Oates Hilariously Toast ‘Saved by the Bell’

#Saved By The Bell
08.21.14 4 years ago

What could be better than making fun of sports and re-staging classic “Saved by the Bell” moments? That's what Garfunkel & Oates (a.k.a. Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci) have done with this snazzy, athletic, totally sarcastic video called “Sports Go Sports.” Can you identify the Bayside tribute it's going for?

Who can resist such anthemic lyrics as “Athletics are #1”? In case the original “Saved by the Bell” performance isn't ringing a bell, check it out here. Miss you, Lark Voorhies.

