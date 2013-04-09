Garret Dillahunt, Tom Felton and Jake Abel to go to war in ‘Ghosts of the Pacific’

Garret Dillahunt, Tom Felton and Jake Abel are about to go to war.
The three actors are set to star in “Ghosts of the Pacific,” a WWII drama produced by The American Film Company.
“Pacific” tells the the true story of three Navy flyers — pilot Harold Dixon (Dillahunt), bombardier Tony Pastula (Felton), and radioman Gene Aldrich (Abel) – who survived a harrowing ordeal in the South Pacific in 1942. After ditching their damaged scouting plane, the three strangers find themselves adrift on a 4×8-foot life raft with no food, water, or supplies.
Producer and American Film Co. president Brian Falk (Robert Redford’s “The Conspirator”) will be making his directorial debut.
Falk is also co-writing with Mark David Keegan. The film is being produced by Falk and Mark Moran, with Kurt Graver co-producing. The American Film Company’s Joe Ricketts will exec produce.
“I”ve always been attracted to true stories that showcase ordinary people in extraordinary situations,” said Ricketts in a press release “The men in Ghosts of the Pacific faced seemingly insurmountable odds and yet they never gave up. They were America”s first heroes of the Pacific war.”
“Ghosts of the Pacific” is scheduled to start shooting April 15 at Baja Studios in Rosarito, Mexico, the expansive water tank facility built for James Cameron”s “Titanic.”
“Looper” star Dillahunt is currently starring on the FOX series “Raising Hope” and will be seen in the upcoming film “12 Years A Slave,” alongside Brad Pitt and Michael Fassbender.
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” star Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series, and he’ll next be seen opposite Elizabeth Olsen in “Therese Raquin.”
Abel can currently be seen in Stephenie Meyer’s “The Host,” and will next star in “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.”
Writer-Director Brian Falk produced The Conspirator directed by Robert Redford and is an Executive Producer of Parkland
Join The Discussion: Log In With