Garret Dillahunt, Tom Felton and Jake Abel to go to war in ‘Ghosts of the Pacific’

Garret Dillahunt, Tom Felton and Jake Abel are about to go to war.

The three actors are set to star in “Ghosts of the Pacific,” a WWII drama produced by The American Film Company.

“Pacific” tells the the true story of three Navy flyers — pilot Harold Dixon (Dillahunt), bombardier Tony Pastula (Felton), and radioman Gene Aldrich (Abel) – who survived a harrowing ordeal in the South Pacific in 1942. After ditching their damaged scouting plane, the three strangers find themselves adrift on a 4×8-foot life raft with no food, water, or supplies.

Producer and American Film Co. president Brian Falk (Robert Redford’s “The Conspirator”) will be making his directorial debut. Falk is also co-writing with Mark David Keegan. The film is being produced by Falk and Mark Moran, with Kurt Graver co-producing. The American Film Company’s Joe Ricketts will exec produce.

“I”ve always been attracted to true stories that showcase ordinary people in extraordinary situations,” said Ricketts in a press release “The men in Ghosts of the Pacific faced seemingly insurmountable odds and yet they never gave up. They were America”s first heroes of the Pacific war.”