Gary Allan and the Lumineers dominate next week’s Billboard 200

The Lumineers will see a nice bump in their sales following the “Ho Hey” group”s Jan. 19 appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” but it won”t be enough for them to knock Gary Allan out of the top spot.

The longtime country singer scores his first No. 1 Billboard 200 album next week with “Set You Free.” The title is set to sell up to 100,000, handily giving it the lead over The Lumineers” self-titled set, which will sell up to 60,000.

The soundtrack to “Pitch Perfect” continues to soar following the comedy”s release on DVD. It will be at No. 3 with up to 45,000 copies sold, according to Hits Daily Double.

In addition to Allan, the only new entry in the Top 10 will likely be the ?”2013 Grammy Nominees” album at No. 5 with sales of up to 40,000. However, that title, this week”s No. 1, A$AP Rocky”s “Long.Live.A$AP”; the “Grammy Nominees,” Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” and Kidz Bop 23” are all in a tight race for the No. 4 spot with each targeted to sell between 35,000-40,000, so it”s too close to call the No. 4-7 spots.

Taylor Swift”s “Red” and the “Les Miserables” soundtrack are also locked in a tie for No. 8 with both aiming for between 30,000-35,000 copies. Coming in at No. 10 will likely be Mumford & Sons” “Babel.”