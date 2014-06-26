Gary Oldman apologizes on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’: Here’s why we should accept it

Gary Oldman has taken a lot of heat over the past week for that incendiary interview he gave to “Playboy,” and rightfully so – his comments defending Mel Gibson's publicly-documented anti-Semitism and Alec Baldwin's use of the word “fag,” among other things, were deeply offensive and worthy of scorn. But now that he's offered a very public (and obviously very sincere) apology on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (full clip embedded below), does he deserve to be further ridiculed for his comments? I think the clear answer in this instance is “no.”
“I said some things that were poorly considered. And once I had seen it in print, I could see that it was offensive, insensitive, pernicious, and ill-informed,” said Oldman, his voice audibly shaking. “And…words have meaning, they carry weight, and they carry on long after you've said them. And I don't condone or excuse the words I used in any context. I just basically shouldn't have used them in any context. But I did, and I have deeply injured and wounded a great many people.
“So I just wanna….I appreciate you having me here and extending your hospitality…it gives me the opportunity to say to those people from my heart, I am profoundly, profoundly sorry and deeply apologetic. Especially to the fans, because they've been so incredible to me and very loyal. I have my nickname is like, they're Team Oldman. And I really feel that I let them down…especially to the younger fans, I should be…I'm a public figure, I should be an example and an inspiration, and I'm an a-hole. I'm 56 and I should know better. So to them, I also say…I extend my apology, and my love and best wishes to my fanbase.”
Any way you slice it, that's far from the typical “non-apology apology” we've become so used to from celebs caught up in public scandals (case in point: Paula Deen), and for that alone Oldman merits our forgiveness. But he also deserves credit for acknowledging the effect that his words, as a public figure, can have on impressionable fans. Too often we hear statements to the effect of, “I never signed up to be anyone's role model” from highly-influential figures in the industry, and I've always found that stance to be wildly dismissive of the fact that very young people – particularly those with no healthy role models in their own lives – often internalize what their celebrity idols say, sometimes (depending on the message being conveyed) in very damaging ways.
Another thought: despite Kimmel's joke that we can't trust anything Oldman says because he's a “great actor,” the Oscar nominee seemed genuinely spooked by the controversy; judging by appearances, I'd say he's lost not a little bit of sleep over what's gone down the past few days. That too is indicative, I think, of how deeply the controversy has affected him.
I have no doubt that there are some individuals in the media and out in the general public who will choose to brand Oldman as a bigot going forward, and that's their right. That said, doing so would say far more about the person doing the branding than about Oldman himself, who did the right thing in this case and should be given a second chance. I think Kimmel summed it up best when he said, “I think it's important when somebody apologizes to accept their apology. Some people, nothing is ever enough, and there's no end to it and you could go on forever.” Indeed – and in today's social-networking world, they have more of a forum than ever to vent their bottomless rage.
While I wouldn’t have said the things he said the way in which he said them, and am happy to see him apologize for that, I completely agree with the context of what he was trying to say, which is political correctness and those who force their very narrow views (on either side of the ideological coin) onto everyone else are, for the most part, assholes.
I’m sick of public figures (actors, comedians, athletes, etc.) who are constantly attacked as if there is some right we all have to never be offended by anything. If someone says something offensive, who cares? Say “Fuck’em,” and move on. Don’t go see their films. Don’t buy their baseball cards. Don’t listen to their podcasts.
Enough with demanding apologies. Enough with this banal kind of narcissism where you are constantly on the look out for things that offend your delicate sensibilities. If someone offends you, oh well. That person, nor anyone else the world, doesn’t owe you shit.
When did we become such a nation wimps, wussies, and whiners, and well, to be honest, malignant narcissists?
When did “Thought Crimes” leap of the pages of Orwell and into real life?
We hear all of the time how wrong bullying is, and yet, this is just another form of bullying. You bully people with whom you disagree to the point where they’re forced to offer apologies for every little thing you dislike or abhor until they’re brow-beaten into submission.
As much as I may dislike someone who is truly homophobic or bigoted, really, are their illogical fears or irrational hatreds breaking any laws? 1% of them may commit crimes due to their prejudices, but the other 99% of them are just assholes. And last time I checked, being an asshole wasn’t against the law. And for those people who are bigoted, I don’t associate with them. It’s that simple. I don’t demand apologies. I may try and show them the error of their ways, but in the end, you’re almost never going to change someone’s mind in that way. So I say, “Fuck’em,” and move on.
Instead of wasting all of that time and energy on matters that don’t amount to a hill of beans, isn’t it just so much easier to say, “Fuck’em,” and move on?
I mean seriously, it’s like I’m taking crazy pills.
@History of Matt, I disagree with your premise that people “demand apologies” and that’s why Oldman apologized. In your words he could have said “Fuck ’em.” and ignored it. He could have, but he didn’t.
In the same vein, I hope you support the Dixie Chicks because they were told to apologize, they said “Fuck ’em”, and their careers were ended.
I hate the Dixie Chicks. I hate what they said. But I completely agree with you, its a shame and sick that there career ended because they choose not to apologize.
As long as you aren’t a stark raving racist or hurting anybody, I think you should be able to express your opinions.
And I believe that is what Oldman’s take on Mel was. That he said something terrible years ago while drunk and angry. I could easily see Mel being that terrible all the time, but I can’t get mad at Oldman for thinking that its possible he isn’t.
That’d be silly.
Why would it matter what the hell I think about the Dixie Chicks? Why would that qualify or disprove anything I said? Why would you set up a ridiculous straw man such as that?
The only thing that matters is I believe they have every right to say what they did, regardless of who they offended.
And the thing is here, you’re completely missing the point, and are looking at the Dixie Chicks from the wrong point of view (I’m guessing because you agreed with them and are all butt-hurt that they’re not making music any longer).
Their careers ended not because they didn’t apologize, but because the people they offended said, “Fuck’em,” and then moved on.
They didn’t owe anyone an apology, but at the same time, they have to live with the consequences. Just like Mel Gibson. Mel Gibson may be a bigoted asshole, but he has every right to be a bigoted asshole, and you have no right to not be offended.
I’m not saying Mel Gibson should still be making movies. I’m saying enough with thinking Mel Gibson owes you or anyone else anything. If what he said pissed you off, then say “Fuck’em,” and move on. Wasting so much time and effort and anger on Mel Gibson, or Alec Baldwin, or the Dixie Chicks is just a stupid waste of time.
The best thing to do with assholes like Gibson, or Baldwin, or the Dixie Chicks is to wait for Matt Parker & Trey Stone to make fun of them, and then you can laugh at them for being assholes.
Laughing at assholes is so much better than allowing them to make you angry.
When you get your knickers in a twist because someone had the gall to offend your frail sensibilities, it is something you allow them to do TO you. Which means you’re weak. And a bit of a narcissist.
Stop being weak. Say, “Fuck’em,” and move on.
I’d like to read the whole playboy interview….but from what I’ve heard…Gary didn’t say anything that needs an apology. He gave an opinion…you don’t like it, stop liking Gary Oldman and go on with your life.
So sick of this PC Liberal World we live in these days. All these celebrities are forced to live up to an impossible standard that NONE of us adhere to in real life. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US has said or done something pretty fucked up….we just enjoy the fact that we’re not being recording do so.
Their career ended because conservative Clear channel, who owns most radio stations, froze them out. That’s just a fact. Clear channel did exactly what you spend all day hating liberals for. I’m POSITIVE you will refuse to see it that way, but that’s exactly what happened.
Fettastic,
I’m guessing this was meant for me.
And it’s interesting you’re positive you know anything about me. You know, since you’ve never met me. If you would have said “I guess,” as I did, although assumptions can be wrong, they keep you from make declarative statements that keep you from being exposed as an asshat.
As for Clear Channel, you’re right, in that they decided to not play the Dixie Chicks music, but you’re sadly mistaken for the reason.
It has nothing to do with ideology and everything to do with the only thing that matters in business: cold, hard cash.
All of those idiots who got so angry and stressed out about the Dixie Chicks would’ve gone away, and for the most part, did, as those who rage with furious anger tend to wear themselves out after awhile.
But the other people, the regular people who make up the vast majority of Country Music fans, were also pissed-off. And as I said above, they basically said, “Fuck’em,” and that was that.
Let me give you an example: McDonald’s starts selling the McLean Deluxe. They spend millions on marketing and advertising. They have a huge release to every one of their franchises, and the people’s reaction is: “No thanks, we’d rather keep eating Big Macs.”
So what did McDonald’s do? Did they continue to try and force people to buy what they didn’t like or want, or did they acquiesce and scrap the McLean Deluxe altogether?
I love when people state, “That’s a fact,” with nothing more than an opinion and act like it definitively ends the discussion. Clear Channel stopped playing the Dixie Chicks because that’s exactly what their customers and advertisers wanted. They’re a business. Businesses exist to make money. Not to make ideological statements.
Are you really so obtuse that you cannot understand this concept? You’re looking for the big, bad “Conservative Boogeyman,” and it just doesn’t exist here. You illogically confuse a clear cut and reasoned business decision with ideology because you view the world through that ideological lens.
How about this? Where were the people like YOU who weren’t offended by the Dixie Chicks to help “save” them? I seem to remember there for was, for awhile, people who stood up for their right to say what they want (because they agreed with them), but then… nothing. If there were more of YOU around who wanted to hear their music, trust me, the Dixie Chicks would still be a thing.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are very open Democrats and Obama supporters. They don’t seem to be getting any less love and airplay from Country Music fans or Clear Channel radio stations. But I don’t expect you to understand this logic.
Here’s another thing, Fettastic: I’ll stand up for people to be able to say what they want to say, even if I disagree with what they say. And although I will never excuse them from the responsibility of dealing with the consequences of their free speech, I will always argue against the “Culture of Offense” ready to pounce and demand outsized and ridiculous consequences for that speech, again, even if I disagreed with what was said in the first place.
Are you willing to do the same? I’m guessing, not positive, but guessing, that no, you’re not willing to do the same.
The “Culture of Offense” makes mountains of of mole hills, and then demand outrageous consequences for what people say, bullying them to fall in line with their Politically Correct Group-Think, and at this point, I’m sick of it. It’s un-American in a way few things truly are un-American. Our thoughts, our speech, and our individuality is sacrosanct. If someone is a bigoted asshole, they have every right to be a bigoted asshole unless they are committing crimes.
Those bigoted assholes don’t owe anyone anything. And people like you have no protected or given right to not be offended by the bigoted assholes of the world. So stop acting like you do.
And again… enough with the straw man arguments. I know all of Alinsky’s tricks. You’re arguing from emotion, and my points are all made with logic. You’re not even on the same battlefield.
So he has to apologize for saying the truth? I happen to be a Jew who works in Hollywood. And yes, the Jews run Hollywood. I don’t get why we have to continue hiding that. Almost every studio, news outlet, and media agency in Hollywood is Jewish-owned. We should be proud that we run the place. It’s one of the biggest media cities in the world.
I don’t actually know what he said but If it was honestly said in a way that could offend then kudos to him for apologizing. Some celebrities take the route of oh well I can state my opinion and if they hate me for it I’ll move on and others feel bad for offending. But that’s the same with any person famous or not. Some don’t care if they offend others do. And Gary cared obviously. And he gave a sincere apology that sounds worthy of accepting. Good for him. It is a shame some will forever judge him for it but all he can do once the words are said is apologize and move on. He’s human we all say things that are regrettable later. It happens.
Well if we don’t forgive him then we’re kind of proving his point. Or as the Joker says “why so serious?”
Yes I could tell from his letter to the ADL the sincerity behind his written words. I could tell from this interview his sincerity. In the process of his apology he didn’t proceed to offend in the process. I’m ashamed for not waiting to hear his actual comments about the interview before blasting him going on only what I had heard. Move on he’s not Mel or Paula. Once again #Team Oldman
He has NOTHING to apologize for!! He’s right!! Political correctness is killing this once great nation. That and a pos traitor president…..
While no one should condone racism, bigots, politically incorrect statements or just plain wrong behavior, let us remember: EVERYONE makes mistakes. That is why they put erasers on pencils!! Has our nation become like cold-war Russia or current North Korea, where you were sent to Siberia, imprisoned or perhaps “eliminated” if you dared to speak up against certain ideals or restricted freedoms or just said something others did not like? Perhaps it is my naiveté, but what happened to “Let’s treat others like we would like to be treated?”
In this age of instant news, comments and human stupidity flashed on every T.V., computer or telephone screen in a nanosecond, I don’t think anyone takes the time to reflect and make up their own mind about what they are seeing, hearing or reading. Worse – they want to be the next person forwarding the “trending news” first!
Just last night here in L.A., they had video of a man holding his wife down on the ground, punching her repeatedly in the face while their toddler looked on. Not one person came to her aid, but 2 or 3 people began posting the horror on Instagram. What does that say about us as people??
Gary Oldman’s apology was appropriate only if HE thought so. He is entitled to his own free speech. Does our Bill of Rights regarding Free Speech state you can say what you want, but only if it doesn’t piss someone else off? Perhaps instead of offering geometry in school (how many of us have EVER used that?) we might offer a review of those Bill of Rights.
Donald Sterling is a ass. But, his comments were made in the privacy of his own home and being recorded without his consent and he suffers from Dementia. Now, because of that conversation, his life is ruined? I would guess every human on this planet has said something in the privacy of their own home that they would NEVER want anyone else to hear. That is why it is called “Privacy”.
In my 64 years of life, I have been drunk only twice. I had no recollection what I said in those hours. I would hate to think that my life, my morals and my humanity would be judged and my life destroyed by that unfortunate time.
My father was an actor, an alcoholic and bi-polar. He said many things in his life that were insulting, embarrassing and very unkind. But, those comments never defined him as a man. He got help and lived out his life as a work in progress. People surrounding him at work and in his private life were just more forgiving decades ago. I would like to think we can be that way again.
Awesome.
Obviously I am NOT one of the talented people who know how to post ANYTHING online…..sorry for the dual comments. I, too, am a work in progress!
Oh, so wrong.
“I can’t say Nancy Pelosi is a [Jesus!]” Of course you can, Gary. You just did. And, surprise, surprise, there was no Liberal there to stand on your, um, neck.
“Jews run Hollywood.” Well, if this true instead of urban legend, shouldn’t they, as “job creators” who “built it” and provided an industry for you, Gibson, Schwarzenneger, Stallone, Harrison Ford, and whoever else to benefit mightily from, you’d think you’d be celebrating them. What are you? Some kind of knee-jerk Occupy-type?
Should I accept his apology? I don’t care about his apology. I care about his mind-set. I’m tired of the sound of the Conservative voice.
Eff your “Thought Crime” bullsh, you Right-Wing whiners. Here’s how speech works: You can say anything you want. You can’t, however, expect anyone else not to react to it. They can say anything they want about any of the crap you just said. You can fake a whimper in your voice. You can stand your ground. You can try to explain yourself a little more soberly, politely, intelligently. Or, you can whine like a little b!tch about how The Liberals are infringing upon you.
Or you could shut up.
It’s not the speech. It’s the asshole talking. You don’t want to be branded an asshole, think before you speak.
Playboy wanted to talk about DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES. Nobody cares what you think about Mel Gibson or Nancy Pelosi.
So YOU are the new arbiter of good taste for anti semitism? YOU should apologize and shut the hell up.