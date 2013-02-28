Gary Oldman joins ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ as human resistance leader

Gary Oldman is going to war with the primates.

The “Tinker, Tailor” thesp has signed on to star as human resistance leader Dreyfus in Fox’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” the sequel to the $480 million-grossing reboot “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” from 2011. Oldman joins the previously-cast Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Let Me In”) in the follow-up, which has “Cloverfield” director Matt Reeves stepping in for “Rise” helmer Rupert Wyatt.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Oldman last starred in two 2012 movies, “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Lawless.” He’s also slated to play the creator of “Robocop” in director Jose Padilha’s upcoming remake.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” has been set for release on May 23, 2014.

What do you think of Oldman’s casting? Sound off in the comments.