Watch: Gaslight Anthem will see you on the flip side in ’45’ video

Rock band Gaslight Anthem’s new single “45” took some time to grow on me. It reminds me of a lot of material from their last album, and any band should feel pressure to justify the filler phrase “Heee-eeey.” However, The chorus is killing me. I’m improving on my air-drumming and I find myself doing a lot of pointing, especially on the “see you on the flip side” part.
The music video for “45” features Gaslight Anthem fans reacting about the same, pushing up against the barricades at a show in the troupe’s home state of New Jersey. Interspersed are shots of Asbury Park and other sites around the band’s stomping grounds.
As previously reported, “45” is culled from “Handwritten,” due on July 21. The band have already set many tour dates, below.
Here are the Gaslight Anthem’s tour dates:
06/08 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
06/09 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest
06/11 – London, UK @ Koko”s
06/13 – Keil, DE @ Max
06/14 – Hultsfred, SE @ Hultsfred Festival
06/15 – Arhus, DK @ Northside Festival
06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Norwegian Wood
06/17 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssirock
06/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Orion Music + More
07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/07 – Portland, OR @ Hawthrone Theater
07/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
07/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline
07/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird
07/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
07/19 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat”s Cradle
07/20 – Washington, DC @ U Street
07/22 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
07/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/16-17 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/18 – Ludinghausen, DE @ Area 4
08/19 – Leipzig, DE @ Highfield Festival
08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/11 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora #
09/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #
09/13 – Ottawa, ON @ CE Centre #
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest #
09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom #
09/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Deltaplex #
09/20 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center #
09/21 – Pensacola Beach, FL @ DeLuna Fest
09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion #
09/24 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium #
09/25 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium #
09/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Tempe Beach Park #
09/29 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center #
10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe #
10/02 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre #
10/04 – Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre #
10/ 06 – Calgary, AB @ Stampede Park BMO Centre #
10/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre #
* = w/ Soundgarden
# = w/ Rise Against and Hot Water Music
Join The Discussion: Log In With