Watch: Gaslight Anthem will see you on the flip side in ’45’ video

Rock band Gaslight Anthem’s new single “45” took some time to grow on me. It reminds me of a lot of material from their last album, and any band should feel pressure to justify the filler phrase “Heee-eeey.” However, The chorus is killing me. I’m improving on my air-drumming and I find myself doing a lot of pointing, especially on the “see you on the flip side” part.

The music video for “45” features Gaslight Anthem fans reacting about the same, pushing up against the barricades at a show in the troupe’s home state of New Jersey. Interspersed are shots of Asbury Park and other sites around the band’s stomping grounds.

As previously reported, “45” is culled from “Handwritten,” due on July 21. The band have already set many tour dates, below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here are the Gaslight Anthem’s tour dates:

06/08 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/09 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest

06/11 – London, UK @ Koko”s

06/13 – Keil, DE @ Max

06/14 – Hultsfred, SE @ Hultsfred Festival

06/15 – Arhus, DK @ Northside Festival

06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Norwegian Wood

06/17 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssirock

06/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Orion Music + More

07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/07 – Portland, OR @ Hawthrone Theater

07/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

07/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline

07/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

07/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

07/19 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat”s Cradle

07/20 – Washington, DC @ U Street

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

07/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/16-17 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/18 – Ludinghausen, DE @ Area 4

08/19 – Leipzig, DE @ Highfield Festival

08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/11 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora #

09/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

09/13 – Ottawa, ON @ CE Centre #

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest #

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom #

09/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Deltaplex #

09/20 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center #

09/21 – Pensacola Beach, FL @ DeLuna Fest

09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion #

09/24 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium #

09/25 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium #

09/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Tempe Beach Park #

09/29 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center #

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe #

10/02 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre #

10/04 – Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre #

10/ 06 – Calgary, AB @ Stampede Park BMO Centre #

10/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre #

* = w/ Soundgarden

# = w/ Rise Against and Hot Water Music