Stop what you’re doing and gaze upon this photo of Channing Tatum walking the runway in 2003

I’ve got to say, if Channing Tatum were wearing this outfit around Comic-Com, he would be a hit. It could almost be “Game of Thrones” cosplay (from the North, of course), or maybe something from manga?

Costume this is not, however — Channing is actually modeling an outfit designed by none other than Diddy’s Sean Jean clothing line in 2003. It seems Diddy actually took a fancy to Channing’s chiseled jawline and permanent smoldering squint long before the rest of us even knew who he was. And then clothed him in an entire family of sheep. Oh, thank goodness this photo has been unearthed.

Ten bucks? Says Diddy discovered Channing at a male strip club.

