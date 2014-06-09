George Clooney and Josh Brolin reuniting with Coens for ‘Hail, Caesar!’ at Universal

Since breaking onto the cinema scene with 1985's “Blood Simple,” Joel and Ethan Coen have made movies with Miramax, Focus Features, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, Walt Disney Studios, the long-gone Gramercy Pictures, Universal Pictures and CBS Films. Recently, the duo have partnered with uber-producer Scott Rudin on three straight movies, but now they are taking a break from their “True Grit” collaborator and reuniting with longtime buddies Working Title for “Hail, Caesar!” And, in something of a surprise, news broke today that the film will be released by Universal Pictures instead of the company's mini-major and previous Coens home, Focus Features. Could the Clooney factor be the reason?
According to Deadline, “Hail, Caesar!” is a comedy that centers on a Hollywood fixer, Eddie Mannix, whose job is to protect studio system stars from press, paparazzi and who knows what else. It's still unclear whether Clooney or Brolin are playing Mannix.
Both men have a history with the Coens. Clooney has appeared in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “Burn After Reading” and the filmmakers' one movie for big Universal, the box office and critical disappointment “Intolerable Cruelty.” Brolin starred in the Coens' Best Picture winner “No Country for Old Men.”
This is the sort of prestige picture Universal has avoided since Comcast acquired NBCUniversal, but Clooney's recent string of box office successes (“Monuments Men,” “Gravity,” “Descendants”) might be the main reason this isn't a Focus flick. Plus, no Catherine Zeta-Jones this time around (well, at least not yet).
Whether they like it or not (and we're 99% sure they don't), any Coens film automatically gets pegged for awards season. Last year's “Inside Llewyn Davis” wasn't embraced by the Academy, but when three of your last five films have been nominated for Best Picture, it's hard not to be classified as “Oscar bait.” The same also goes for Clooney, who has eight nods and two Oscar statues to his name in just eight years.
No word on when the picture will go into production, but Clooney's slate is free after he recently wrapped Brad Bird's “Tomorrowland” and finished his worldwide promotional tour for “Monuments Men.” Our guess is we'll see “Caesar” sometime in late 2015.
Josh Brolin was chased in True grit as well
Sounds like you’re forgetting what happened to Focus last year.
The studio still exists. It just exists under the banner of FilmDistrict as well.
Well, a lot of people were mad about what happened with Schamus. It was considered a sign that Universal didn’t want Focus to concentrate on prestige product anymore. And remember, the Coens were with CBS Films for Inside Llewyn Davis.
The Coen Clooney movies are usually their least Oscar-ly. Still – looking very forward to this.
Burn After Reading would be a Best Picture nominee in an expanded field. Likewise O Brother.
“Burn After Reading” would have gotten a Best Picture nomination when it didn’t get a single nomination otherwise? Highly unlikely. “Doubt,” “Revolutionary Road,” “Wall-E” and possibly “The Dark Knight” would have all been out in front of it.
“O Brother” would have had a better shot, but it still would have been the eighth nominee at best, behind “Billy Elliot” and “Almost Famous.” “Castaway” might have slid in front of it as well.
Yeah, as much as I enjoy Burn After Reading, zero chance it makes the 10 in 2008.
Well, I guess arguments could be made either way, but I’m confident Burn After Reading would have amassed more #1 votes than Rev Road and Doubt.