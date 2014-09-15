George Clooney to receive HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2015 Golden Globes

09.15.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

George Clooney's latest film “The Monuments Men” may have turned out to be an awards season bust (I still quite liked what he tried to do with that picture), but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a place in the season. Courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, he'll need to dust off the tux and head to the Beverly Hilton for the Golden Globes in January because he's this year's recipient of the organization's Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Previous recipients of the prize, awarded for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment” (but generally perceived as a lifetime achievement honor of sorts), include Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. The first annual honoree was DeMille himself in 1952, followed by the likes of Walt Disney, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Bob Hope, James Stewart, John Wayne and on and on.

Clooney has always been a favorite among the star-adoring members of the HFPA. He's received 13 nominations stretching back to TV accolades in his “ER” days, including four wins, most recently taking the Best Picture – Drama prize for “Argo.” He also won the Best Actor in a Drama award for “The Descendants” the year prior. The group has even singled out his work when the Academy opted out, whether the Coen brothers' “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” in 2000 or his own “Ides of March” in 2011.

The 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSgeorge clooneygolden globes 2015In Contention

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP