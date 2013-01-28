George Clooney’s secretive sci-fi ‘1952’ now titled ‘Tomorrowland’

#Tomorrowland
01.28.13 6 years ago 2 Comments

George Clooney is heading to “Tomorrowland.”

No, not the futuristic park-within-a-park at Disneyland, but the secretive Brad Bird-directed sci-fi movie that was previously titled “1952” and has now been bestowed with the above moniker. Not that it brings us any closer to decoding the live-action flick’s mysterious plotline…

“Tomorrowland”‘s screenplay was penned by Bird alongside Damon Lindelof (“Lost,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”) from a concept by Jeff Jensen; the two are also on board to produce. Clooney signed on to star in the Walt Disney Studios film late last year.

Do you like “1952”‘s new title? Let us know in the comments.

“Tomorrowland” is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2014.

