George Clooney’s secretive sci-fi ‘1952’ now titled ‘Tomorrowland’

George Clooney is heading to “Tomorrowland.”
No, not the futuristic park-within-a-park at Disneyland, but the secretive Brad Bird-directed sci-fi movie that was previously titled “1952” and has now been bestowed with the above moniker. Not that it brings us any closer to decoding the live-action flick’s mysterious plotline…
“Tomorrowland”‘s screenplay was penned by Bird alongside Damon Lindelof (“Lost,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”) from a concept by Jeff Jensen; the two are also on board to produce. Clooney signed on to star in the Walt Disney Studios film late last year.
Do you like “1952”‘s new title? Let us know in the comments.
“Tomorrowland” is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2014.
I’m not so sure it doesn’t have anything to do with the Disney parks. First of all, Disney is making this movie, with a director that helped create several Pixar classics. Then yesterday, tweets came out from Bird showing a suitcase that had 1952 on it, and then the suitcase opened with pictures of Walt Disney himself. Also, the Imagineers were founded in 1952, in order to create Disneyland. I know that there’s a lot of talk about this being a Sci-Fi, but that can’t all be coincidence right?
Maybe it’s an secret-history take on what the Imagineers were really up to?