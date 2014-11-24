George Eads, “CSI”s” last original cast member, to exit after 15 seasons
Eads” departure was amicable, according to TV Guide, and his exit from the show at the end of this season will be the Gig Harbor Killer case. Eads” exit comes after he was forced to take a leave of absence last season after a behind-the-scenes incident.
