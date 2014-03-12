George R. R. Martin tells HBO how ‘Game of Thrones’ will end

(CBR) One of the continuing concerns for fans of “Game of Thrones” is that the hit HBO fantasy drama will catch up to the novels, which are written by author George R.R. Martin at his own pace.
With the April 6 premiere of Season 4, the television series begins to burn through the remainder of the third novel in the planned seven-book epic (Martin is still writing the sixth one), leaving many to wonder what happens if, or when, the gap closes between the adaptation and the source material.
Don”t worry, “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have a plan.
“Last year we went out to Santa Fe for a week to sit down with him [Martin] and just talk through where things are going, because we don”t know if we are going to catch up and where exactly that would be,” Benioff tells Vanity Fair. “If you know the ending, then you can lay the groundwork for it. And so we want to know how everything ends. We want to be able to set things up. So we just sat down with him and literally went through every character.”
Martin, who concedes that it”s “alarming” how rapidly the show is gaining ground on the books, adds, “I can give them the broad strokes of what I intend to write, but the details aren”t there yet. I”m hopeful that I can not let them catch up with me.”
But while the release of “A Dream of Spring”, the final novel in Martin”s series, may seem an eternity away for many fans, Benioff and Weiss see a definite ending for Game of Thrones, after seven or eight seasons.
“It doesn”t just keep on going because it can,” Weiss says. “I think the desire to milk more out of it is what would eventually kill it, if we gave in to that.”
It is now completely impossible for Martin to finish the books before the series.
I think its been obvious for some time that the show was going to over take Martin, nobody wants to admit it though. Martin simply writes too slowly.
I don’t know if its just the story blowing up more than he intended or his other commitments, now that he has become a celebrity in the past few years, but he slowed down immensely with the 4th and 5th books. The first three books were released in a four year span. He’s released only two more books in the 11 years since.
I don’t think it will kill Martin’s book franchise, or at least sales of the final book, when the tv show does his ending first, because I’m sure his fans will want to see his spin out of it though it is still going to be ridiculous that the show will be able to crank out 10 hours of television based on Martin’s final book that won’t be released until possibly years after the show ends. Martin and the show creators should have seen this coming.
It’s ridiculous that they even say it could be 7 seasons. It’s a 7-series book, and they’ve already split Book 3, making it a minimum 8. And no way would they not split the final book – minimum 9. Is this their way of saying “We’re not greedy but the story is forcing us to go extra seasons”? Or they just want to panic their audience. This show is going nowhere – for years – folks!
It might be a 7 book series at some point but now it’s a 5 book series with no ending. In fact no one has any idea when book 6 will come out. It might come out at all.
They want to put Book 4 und 5 both in Season 5. So it would fit with 7 Seasons in Total.
I predict it will be 8 seasons. It may go to 9, but probably not. They are consolidating books 4 and 5, for the most part, into one season for season 5 (I expect there’ll still be some things left over for season 6). They will then most likely stretch Winds of Winter material across season 6 and part of 7. Then Dream of Spring material will cover the rest of 7 and 8.
I know everybody thinks Martin has like only just begun writing Winds of Winter, but from what I gather, he’s pretty well into it and probably is gonna finish it within the next year, I imagine. If he can get Winds of Winter released before season 6 airs in 2016, then the show won’t be spoiling anything from it.
Dream of Spring will be another matter, though. Book fans might have to stop watching after season 6.
Now that I’ve read most of what has been written, I have to say that I’m disappointed. So many of the characters that we come to love are killed and it seems that the rest of them are going nowhere or finding their dark side??? The only way this series will be satisfying to me and most of the people I talk to, is if ends with a mind blowing event and hopefully at least two of our favorites will still be alive. I’d love to see Dany and Jon Snow start a new world, Earth perhaps ?Also with the help of Tyrion if the writer kills him off at the very least let him die a Hero.