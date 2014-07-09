George R.R. Martin Has A Message For Concern Trolls Worried About His Health

#Game of Thrones
07.09.14

During a recent interview with the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, George R.R. Martin was questioned about his health. For those of you who don't know, the 'Game of Thrones' author has been beleaguered with concern trolls for years…fans wringing their hands at the idea Martin could die before finishing the series. 

Despite reminders from the likes of Neil Gaiman that George R.R. Martin is not your bitch, the question persists. And quite frankly, it's rude. Calm yourself rabid fans who fear you won't find out who gets to sit the Iron Throne. You're making the rest of us look bad.

If you ever find yourself selfishly worried about never discovering who Jon Snow's mother is outside of context clues and want to allay your entitlement in a candy coating of concern over Martin's health, he has a message for you.

[Hat tip BrodiemanThe1st]

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGEORGE RR MARTINGeorge RR Martin is not your bitchGRRM

