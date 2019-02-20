SYFY

There can be only one, apparently: Nightflyers, the other George R.R. Martin show — the one set in space, not in a fantasy realm where everyone’s stabby and smashy — has been cancelled after only one season, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The news arrives mere months before the final round of Game of Thrones, before we get a prequel and a mess of spin-offs and what-have.

No doubt Nightflyers — based on Martin’s 1980 novella, which he wrote 16 years before he published a page of his A Song of Ice and Fire saga — was greenlit, by Syfy, to cash in on any and all Martin content that may be lying around. (And yet no one’s yet thought to reboot the 1980s TV version of Beauty and the Beast, on which he served as a writer and producer.) Nightflyers follows nine Earthlings, one of them a telepath, as they journeyed to the far edges of the solar system, in the hopes of finding alien life.

The show aired in December, running 10 episodes, and it starred Eoin Macken, as well as such champion actors as Brían F. O’Bryne and Gretchen Mol. Alas, that will be it for fans of that corner of the George R.R. Martin-verse.

Anyone hankering for more can always, again, wait for all the other Game of Thrones content en route. Or they can dig up a copy of the low-ish budget 1987 movie version of Martin’s novella, with a script co-written by Martin himself and whose most well-known actor is Catherine Mary Stewart, star of the cult faves Night of the Comet and 1980’s The Apple, the latter often championed as the worst movie musical ever made, and with good cause.

(Via THR)