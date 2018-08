Antoine Fuqua’s “Olympus Has Fallen” doesn’t hit theaters until March 22, but your local multiplex will soon be featuring these fiery banners showing the film’s stars and a smokin’ hot White House. The brand new character posters feature stars Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Dylan McDermott and Rick Yune. Melissa Leo and Ashley Judd also star, but weren’t deemed banner-worthy.

