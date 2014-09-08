Get a detailed look at The Vision in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ concept art

(CBR) io9 has posted a new piece of concept art for “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and it's a big one — the closest and most detailed look of The Vision revealed to the public so far. Complete with traditional green, red and yellow coloring and a flowing cape, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of The Vision appears to have a lot in common with his comic book counterpart.

According to io9, the image originally contained a Sideshow watermark, implying that it came from Sideshow Collectibles, a company that has partnered with Marvel on numerous statues and collectibles.

“I've got to say that the greatest thing about this job for me is that however much research I could do, I would never know as much about Vision and the world as [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon,” Vision actor Paul Bettany told CBR in July. “So it's really nice to sort of acquiesce all responsibility of that to those guys. The thing that appealed to me was this sort of nascent creature being born and being both sort of omnipotent and totally naïve. And the danger of that and the sort of complex nature of somebody, of a thing being born that is that powerful and that fully created in a second. And the choices that he makes morally, I think, are really complex and interesting. They've really managed to maintain all of that. The bit I love, the famous image of him crying is, I think, really expressed kind of beautifully in this Avengers.”

Check out the concept art below. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters May 1, 2015.