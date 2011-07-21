Get to know your dwarves in brand new still from Peter Jackson’s ‘The Hobbit’

Take that, Snow White! Looks like Peter Jackson’s epic two-part adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” will feature a lot more than seven dwarves.

New Line chose Comic-Con weekend to unleash the below photo of the films’ surly-looking dwarf crew.

Take a deep breath — from left to right: Ed Brophy as Nori, Dean O’Gorman as Fili, Mark Hadlow as Dori, James Nesbitt as Bofur, Peter Hambleton as Gloin, Graham McTavish as Dwalin, Richard Armitage as Thorin Oakenshield (center), Ken Stott as Balin, John Callen as Oin, Stephen Hunter as Bombur, William Kircher as Bifur, Adam Brown as Ori and Aidan Tuner as Kil.

The films also stars “Lord of the Rings” vets Ian McKellan, Cate Blanchett, Hugo Weaving, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Ian Holm, Andy Serkis and Elijah Wood, plus new comers Martin Freeman (as Bilbo) and Luke Evans.



Part 1, “An Unexpected Journey” opens nationwide December 14, 2012, while “The Hobbit: There and Back Again” opens December 13, 2013. Get in line now!